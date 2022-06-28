The series follows members of the Roy family as they wrestle for control over the media corporation that has brought them extraordinary wealth and influence.

Acclaimed satirical drama Succession is now in production for season 4, with HBO marking the occasion by unveiling early plot details from the incoming episodes.

From the mind of Peep Show's Jesse Armstrong, Succession has become one of the most popular and celebrated shows currently on television, boasting a stellar ensemble cast including Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Brian Cox.

Fans will be grateful that they won't have to wait quite as long for the fourth season as they did for the third – which was substantially delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic – with filming already underway.

"In the 10-episode season four, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer," begins the official synopsis.

"The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed."

It concludes: "A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed."

Culkin, Strong, Snook and Cox are confirmed to be reprising their roles in season 4, along with Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, Hiam Abbass and J Smith-Cameron.

While it is yet to be confirmed by broadcaster HBO, it is widely speculated that Alexander Skarsgård will also return for more corporate warfare as tech entrepreneur Lukas Matsson, with the character mentioned by name in the overview above.

Succession has become a favourite among Emmy voters, earning 14 nominations and nine wins so far, with more expected to be announced next month when the awarding body reveals its 2022 contenders.

