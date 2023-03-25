After previous reports that Brian Cox had made disapproving comments about his co-star Jeremy Strong's method acting approaches, fans have been left to wonder about the state of the pair's real-life relationship.

As the world prepares for Succession -related pandemonium over the coming weeks, there has been a fair share of talk about the series's actors and their off-screen behaviour towards one another.

Well, speaking at a screening of the Succession season 4 premiere in London on Friday (24th March 2023), Cox said: "They keep trying to get a fight going between me and Jeremy Strong and it won’t work, because we both love one another."

He added: "Even though we have differences, we have such respect as well."

While some of the upcoming season's attention may have been diverted by these kind of rumours, there's no denying that excitement for season 4 is well and truly rising.

Fans were initially surprised to learn that this will be Succession's final season after the show's creator, Jesse Armstrong, confirmed the news last month, telling The New Yorker: "I got together with a few of my fellow writers before we started the writing of season 4, in about November, December 2021, and I sort of said, ‘Look, I think this maybe should be it. But what do you think?’"

He continued: "And we played out various scenarios: we could do a couple of short seasons, or two more seasons. Or we could go on for ages and turn the show into something rather different, and be a more rangy, freewheeling kind of fun show, where there would be good weeks and bad weeks.

"Or we could do something a bit more muscular and complete, and go out sort of strong. And that was definitely always my preference."

The news followed similar comments previously made by Cox who had told The Times that the series won't "overstay its welcome".

He admitted in September 2022 that he didn't know whether there would be a fifth season, saying: "No one’s had their contracts renewed. Who knows how long it will go on? We don’t want it to overstay its welcome, like Billions; that’s past its sell-by date. That will not happen with our show."

Of course, details about season 4 have been kept tightly under wraps, but what we do know is that it will be an explosive showdown after the season 3 finale saw Logan's feud with Kendall reach a head as negotiations between Waystar Royco and Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgard) continued.

