And Just Like That writes Willie Garson’s Stanford out in emotional scene

Sex and the City revival And Just Like That said goodbye to a stalwart of the original series, the beloved Stanford Blatch, in the latest episode.

Advertisement

Episode four saw fan favourite Willie Garson, who died in September aged 57, bow out of the new series in an emotional storyline.

After his final on-screen appearance in the previous episode, Garson’s Stanford quietly departed New York, leaving Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), still grieving the death of Mr Big (Chris Noth) a handwritten note to explain.

“Dearest Carrie, by the time you read this I’ll be in Tokyo,” it said. “I couldn’t tell you – not without crying. And you have had enough crying.”

When Stanford’s husband Anthony (Mario Cantone) is asked to explain the sudden departure, he tells Carrie that Stanny has gone to tour Japan with a 17-year-old TikTok star he manages.

SEAC

“I don’t get her,” Anthony quips. “But then I’m old, gay and not Japanese.”

He goes on to tell Carrie that Stanford couldn’t bear telling her to her face after all she’d been through with the loss of Big.

“You know Stanny. He hates disappointing people. In person.”

But Anthony also got a letter – this one revealing Stanford wants a divorce.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Garson died in September of complications due to pancreatic cancer. He filmed three episodes of the new season before his death.

At the time, Cantone wrote on Twitter: “I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner. I’m devastated and overwhelmed with sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods. Rest my sweet friend. I love you.”

I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner. I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods. Rest my sweet friend. I love you. pic.twitter.com/Ia4tg1VK1Y — Mario Cantone (@macantone) September 22, 2021

Parker was among the Sex and the City stars who also paid tribute, writing on Instagram: “It’s been unbearable. Sometimes silence is a statement. Of the gravity. The anguish. The magnitude of the loss of a 30 + year friendship.

“A real friendship that allowed for secrets, adventure, a shared professional family, truth, concerts, road trips, meals, late night phone calls, a mutual devotion to parenthood and all the heartaches and joy that accompany, triumphs, disappointments, fear, rage and years spent on sets (most especially Carrie’s apartment) and laughing late into the night as both Stanford and Carrie and Willie and SJ.

“Willie. I will miss everything about you. And replay our last moments together. I will re-read every text from your final days and put to pen our last calls. Your absence a crater that I will fill with blessing of these memories and all the ones that are still in recesses yet to surface.

“My love and deepest sympathies and condolences to you dear Nathen. You were and are the light of Willie’s life and his greatest achievement was being your Papa.”

Meanwhile, a statement from HBO said: “He created one of the most beloved characters from the HBO pantheon and was a member of our family for nearly 25 years.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Advertisement

And Just Like That episodes one to four are available to stream now on NOW. The episode five arrives next Thursday. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.