Willie Garson was set for “huge” storyline in Sex and the City reboot before his death

Willie Garson had been set for a major storyline in Sex and the City revival And Just Like That, but tragically passed away before it could be completed.

The American actor was known for his role of Stanford Blatch in the long-running series, appearing in 27 episodes across its six-year run on HBO, as well as returning for the two follow-up movies.

In June of this year, it was announced that he had signed onto the And Just Like That cast, which reunites most of the original stars to bring viewers up to speed on where their characters are today.

Sadly, Garson died aged 57 from pancreatic cancer approximately three months later on 21st September 2021, before production on the programme had concluded.

In a new interview with The Guardian, co-star Chris Noth revealed that Garson had kept his ill health private and that his passing altered plans for a “really huge storyline” involving Stanford Blatch.

“No, most of us didn’t know. The last time I saw him was on set and I kick myself because I didn’t really get a chance to talk to him,” he began.

“He was extraordinarily fun and funny and there’s nothing to say but that it’s heartbreaking. It’s sad for everyone, and for the show, because I think he was going to have a really huge storyline. But he’ll be in it to the extent that he filmed.”

Earlier this week, And Just Like That showrunner Michael Patrick King told The New York Times that Garson’s death would not be written into the show, nor had any other characters been killed off (as had been strongly rumoured).

Shortly after his passing, Sarah Jessica Parker penned a heartfelt tribute to Garson on her Instagram page, describing the loss as “unbearable” and sending condolences to his son.

In addition to Sex and the City, Garson is also remembered for his performances in legal drama White Collar, sci-fi series Stargate SG-1, and family comedy Freaky Friday.

And Just Like That… premieres on Sky Comedy and NOW on Thursday 9th December.