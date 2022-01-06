Chris Noth cameo ‘cut’ from And Just Like That finale amid sexual assault allegations

A cameo from Chris Noth has reportedly been cut from the final episode of And Just Like That.

According to TVLine, a scene in which Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) reunites with her late husband Big, played by Noth in the first episode of the revival, will no longer feature in the series finale.

In December, Noth was accused of sexual assault by multiple women, and was subsequently dropped by his talent agency and let go from CBS drama The Equalizer. Noth has denied the allegations against him.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to HBO for comment, as well as Noth’s representatives.

The premiere episode of And Just Like That, which picked up with Sex and the City protagonists Carrie, Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Hobbes) 17 years after the original show ended, concluded with the shock death of Carrie’s husband Big, who died after suffering a heart attack.

And Just Like That’s final episode was reportedly set to include a fantasy sequence in which Big appears to Carrie at Paris’ Pont des Arts bridge, but TVLine claims that the creative team decided to cut the footage which was “not integral to the scene”.

Last month, five women accused Noth of sexual assault, including rape, with Noth describing the allegations as “categorically false”.

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false,” he said in a statement. “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago – no always means no – that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual.

“It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

On December 20, Noth’s And Just Like That co-stars Parker, Nixon and Davis said in a joint statement that they were “deeply saddened” by the allegations.

Sex and the City: And Just Like That is available to watch on Sky Comedy and stream on NOW.

For information and support on the issues raised in this article, visit womensaid.org.uk, or alternatively, contact the Freephone 24 National Domestic Abuse Helpline (0800 2000 247), run by Refuge, or nationaldahelpline.org.uk.