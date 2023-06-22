Not only is this second season promising more impeccable fashion, hot topics and drama aplenty but fans can also anticipate a surprise cameo from Kim Cattrall , who is set to reprise her role as Samantha Jones for what we're sure will be an exciting future episode.

Sex and the City fans, it's finally time to rejoice at the TV schedule, as a brand new season of And Just Like That has arrived.

For now, though, fans have welcomed back the main group of women for another instalment of the hit show. While Carrie's heartbreak is the topic of conversation in these first episodes, fans can expect more of what the show does best in the episodes to come – we're talking heartfelt female friendship and a heavy dose of dating and sex.

But as we've been treated to two episodes to kick off season 2, when can fans expect the third episode of And Just Like That to land? Well, read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for the new season.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

And Just Like That season 2 episode 3: When will it be released on Sky and NOW?

And Just Like That season 2 premiered on Thursday 22nd June 2023.

Here in the UK, the series is available to watch on Sky Comedy and NOW in the UK, and on HBO Max in the US.

If you're already wondering when the next episode is set to land, don't worry – new episodes will be released each Thursday.

That means that the third episode will be available to watch on Thursday 29th June.

And Just Like That season 2 release schedule

Sara Ramirez, Nicole Ari Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Sarita Choudhury, and Karen Pittman for And Just Like That season 2.

Brand new episodes of And Just Like season 2 will air each week, with the series premiere treating fans to a double-bill to mark the start of the new season.

Find the release dates for each episode below, subject to change.

Episode 1 - Thursday 22nd June 2023 (out now)

Episode 2 - Thursday 22nd June 2023 (out now)

Episode 3 - Thursday 29th June 2023

Episode 4 - Thursday 7th July 2023

Episode 5 - Thursday 14th July 2023

Episode 6 - Thursday 21st July 2023

Episode 7 - Thursday 28th July 2023

Episode 8 - Thursday 4th August 2023

Episode 9 - Thursday 11th August 2023

Episode 10 - Thursday 18th August 2023

Episode 11 - Thursday 25th August 2023

How many episodes of And Just Like That season 2 are there?

This season of And Just Like That has 11 episodes, one more than the first season which only had 10.

The episodes are usually around the 45 minute mark, and it's said that the season finale will be the episode that Cattrall makes her anticipated appearance. We can't wait!

And Just Like That season 2 trailer

You can watch the trailer for And Just Like That season 2 below.

And Just Like That... season 2 will air on Sky Comedy and NOW in the UK from Thursday 22nd June 2023 and on HBO Max in the US.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.