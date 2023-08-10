Carrie, however, took the uncomfortable encounter in her stride.

That was the first time we've met Kathy, but it's not the first time the actor who plays her has appeared in Darren Star's fictional world.

Who plays Aidan's ex-wife Kathy?

Kathy is played by Rosemarie DeWitt, who also appeared in Sex and the City as a completely different character.

In season 6 episode 6 (Hop, Skip and a Week) she played Fern, a colleague of Miranda's who raises concerns about her ability to juggle motherhood and her career.

"Way to watch my back, Fern," says Miranda pointedly during a meeting in which her tardiness is flagged.

Following that brief performance, DeWitt has gone on to appear in a number of shows and films.

What else has Rosemarie DeWitt been in?

Her recent performances include HBO-Sky Atlantic true crime drama The Staircase, in which she played Candace Hunt Zamperini, one of Kathleen Peterson's siblings, and Little Fires Everywhere, the adaptation of Celeste Ng's book of the same name, in which she played Linda McCullough, the woman who adopted May Ling Chow.

She also starred in Fox FBI drama Standoff as senior negotiator Emily Lehman, and comedy-drama United States of Tara alongside Toni Collette, Brie Larson, Keir Gilchrist and none other than Mr Aidan Shaw himself, John Corbett.

DeWitt's CV also includes the Arkangel episode of Black Mirror, in which she played a mother who has her daughter implanted with a brain chip that tracks her every move.

There's also Prime Video's The Last Tycoon, which takes inspiration from the F Scott Fitzgerald novel and stars Matt Bomer and Kelsey Grammer, and miniseries Olive Kitteridge with Frances McDormand.

Her film credits include Damien Chazelle's La La Land, in which she played Ryan Gosling's sister, supernatural horror Poltergeist, Rachel Getting Married with Anne Hathaway, and Your Sister's Sister with Emily Bunt, among others.

DeWitt is also joining the cast of The Boys season 4, in which she's playing Hughie's mum.

And a fun little SATC factoid for you: DeWitt is married to Ron Livingston, who played Carrie's writer boyfriend Jack Berger in seasons 5 and 6.

