And Just Like That season 2 to 'bring back' Sex and the City favourite

And Just Like That season 2 is reportedly about to reunite with Sarah Jessica Parker's writer/podcast host with her former fiance, Aidan Shaw.

I had to wonder, could Carrie Bradshaw find love with an old flame?

According to Deadline, actor John Corbett will be reprising his Sex and the City role as the furniture maker for "a substantial, multi-episode arc" in the second season of the HBO Max series, which airs on Sky Comedy and NOW in the UK.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Warner Bros Discovery for comment on this report.

The actor previously teased fans when speaking to Page Six prior to the release of the first season, claiming: "I think I might be in quite a few [episodes]".

However, Aidan was ultimately absent from the first season of the Sex and the City sequel series and it was later confirmed by Carrie actress and producer Sarah Jessica Parker to be a joke on Corbett's part when she spoke on Watch What Happens Live.

John Corbett attends the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute celebrating Julie Andrews at Dolby Theatre on June 09, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

It turns out that it was never the plan for Aidan to put in an appearance in the first season of And Just Like That, with producer Michael Patrick King explaining to Deadline that the series was focusing on Carrie's journey through grief.

King said: "This season was a lot. We wanted to get her through [Big’s death] and into the light—the last episode is called, ‘Seeing the Light.’ We wanted to get her out. [Aidan’s return] is a big storyline that everybody at home wrote that we had never intended."

Now, it seems, that Aidan's return will be a major story for Carrie Bradshaw going ahead.

The first season ended with Carrie pursuing a romantic connection with her podcast producer Franklyn (Ivan Hernandez), but could she find herself drawn to Aidan again?

Aidan was last seen in the film Sex and the City 2 where he and Carrie shared a kiss despite both being married to other people and Aidan being a father-of-three.

Carrie had previously dated Aidan in the third season of the original show but they split when she cheated on him with Mr Big. The pair later reconciled in the fourth season and became engaged but split after Carrie couldn't commit to him.

For a recap on how the original series ended, see here.

And Just Like That... season 1 is available now on Sky Comedy and NOW.

