Cattrall played sex-positive PR and fan-favourite Samantha Jones across six seasons and two film adaptations of Sex and the City.

Kim Cattrall has finally broken her silence on her absence from the divisive Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That .

But Cattrall, who was reported to have had a real-life falling out with Sarah Jessica Parker, turned down a chance to return to the franchise following the 2010 film Sex and the City 2, meaning her absence from And Just Like That was hardly a surprise.

In an interview with Variety, Cattrall spoke about why she walked away from Sex and the City, reaffirming that she had no desire to return to the franchise: “It’s a great wisdom to know when enough is enough."

She added: "I also didn’t want to compromise what the show was to me. The way forward seemed clear.”

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in And Just Like That HBO/Sky

The opening scene of And Just Like That, which Cattrall confirmed she has not watched, addressed the character's absence by revealing that Samantha no longer talks to her friends Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davies).

When asked about the direction And Just Like That had taken her character, Cattrall admitted she felt it was in a strange one: "[It] feels different than the Samantha that I played."

Cattrall went on to say that was never asked to be part of And Just Like That and that she found out about the reboot the same way fans of the franchise did – on social media.

“I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie," she added. "The series is basically the third movie. That's how creative it was."

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Cattrall has instead been busy with other TV projects this year, playing Sophie on Hulu’s How I Met Your Father and Brenda on Peacock’s reboot of Queer as Folk.

She is also set to star alongside Robert De Niro in upcoming comedy film About My Father.

Meanwhile, And Just Like That proved a hit with audiences, and is set to return for a second season on HBO Max, though a release date is yet to be confirmed.

And Just Like That is available to stream on Sky Comedy and on streaming service NOW in the UK. For all the latest news, visit our dedicated Drama hub, or find out what else to watch with our TV Guide.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.