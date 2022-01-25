And Just Like That writer explains Harry's awkward full-frontal scene

The hotly-anticipated Sex and the City reboot has certainly not been afraid to make a number of bold moves, from Big – aka John James Preston – dying from a heart attack one hour into the series to Miranda’s worsening alcoholism and her grey hair (though Carrie’s right: it's fabulous).

And Just Like That dealt fans quite the shock in last week's episode, titled Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered.

However, it was Evan Handler’s character Harry Goldenblatt’s full-frontal moment in episode 8, which aired last Thursday (20th January) that really got fans talking.

As Harry’s wife Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) tried to persuade him to wear a fitness ring to monitor his heart after the death of Mr Big, Harry suggested they seize the moment but, just as Charlotte knelt to undo his zipper, their daughter Lily burst into the bathroom – much to the horror of everyone involved.

Explaining the decision to include Harry’s full-frontal scene, writer Michael Patrick King said he wanted to portray Charlotte and Harry’s “spontaneous” and “healthy” sex life.

He also said that they used a prosthetic penis during the episode.

"It wasn't enough for us to have it happen [like] in other TV shows where you never see the d**k" King explained on the And Just Like That… The Writers Room podcast.

"Harry would have – I decided and people agreed with me – he would have a substantial penis," he continued. "Because one of the things that Charlotte says about Harry in Sex and the City is [their] great sex life: that she's repulsed by it, but she wants him.

"And not that your sex life is dependent on your penis size. But when you're going to show his penis, let's make it be something that's a nice size. Why not?"

Talking about filming the intimate scene, he said: "It's so tense because you're being respectful, and then when we got that one shot where Lily comes in and Charlotte turns and she drops the penis and it's just that one shot from Lily's point of view, as soon as [the director] said cut, everybody screamed and applauded.”

And Just Like That episode 8 also saw Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) split with Steve Brady, throwing her marriage down the pan as a result of her whirlwind romance with comedian Che Diaz, while Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) had a run-in with her neighbour’s boyfriend as he got out of the shower – an altercation which featured yet another full-frontal moment.

