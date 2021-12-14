And Just Like That teases Miranda and Che relationship progression, Carrie moves on

HBO Max has released a teaser preview for the remainder of Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That, following the release of the first (devastating) episodes – and there are spoilers ahead if you’re not caught up yet.

The short clip reveals that Carrie Bradshaw has been blocked on Instagram by Natasha, who Carrie has been following (read: stalking) around the streets of Manhattan.

We also see Carrie begin to move on following Mr Big’s death, returning to work and making the choice to sell the apartment that she and her husband shared. We’re also shown glimpses of several men who Carrie may be dating in future episodes.

Are you ready for what's next? And Just Like That... the journey continues on HBO Max. @AndJustLikeThat pic.twitter.com/3lTdEI02x7 — HBO Max (@hbomax) December 11, 2021

Miranda and Steve, meanwhile, seem once again stuck in a marital rut, with the former quipping: “Are Steve and I even a couple anymore, or just roommates with ice cream and a kid?”

What’s more, she seems to be growing closer to the charismatic, non-binary podcast host Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez), with Miranda even attending Che’s comedy performance.

“I think you’re a comedy prophet,” Miranda says, to which Che replies: “I think you could use some weed.”

Fans have been shipping a potential romance between the two ever since their fiery first encounter at Big’s funeral (when Miranda’s strict parenting style earned her the nickname of “Rambo”).

