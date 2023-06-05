Now, Evan Handler, who plays Harry Goldenblatt in both the original series and the sequel, has responded to the news of Cattrall's brief return, calling it "great".

It was revealed last week that Kim Cattrall would be making a surprise cameo in the upcoming second season of And Just Like That , reprising her role as Samantha in the Sex and City sequel series.

Handler told People: "I think it is great. I do. Apparently, [her cameo] was shot in the garage somewhere with no contact with anybody, so the only place I have to welcome her is into my living room when it airs on television."

When asked when he learned about Cattrall's return, Handler said that he "learned it the same day you did".

When Cattrall's return was first reported it was said that her scene would be a phone conversation between Samantha and Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw, although the two are not believed to have spoken regarding the scene.

Once the news broke, Cattrall reacted to it on Instagram, reposting an article alongside the caption: "Happy Pride".

Cattrall won't be the only cameo this season - Sam Smith has also been confirmed to have a role, with the singer sharing a picture of themself on set.

Season 2 is also set to bring back Sex and the City favourite Aidan Shaw, as played by John Corbett, with Carrie's former fiancé reportedly returning for a "substantial, multi-episode arc".

It was initially believed that he would be returning for season 1, but showrunner Michael Patrick King revealed this was never the case.

He said: "This season was a lot. We wanted to get her [Carrie] through [Big’s death] and into the light - the last episode is called, ‘Seeing the Light.’ We wanted to get her out. [Aidan’s return] is a big storyline that everybody at home wrote that we had never intended."

