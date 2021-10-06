Inside Married at First Sight Australia Samantha and Cameron’s turbulent relationship

More couples are saying “I do” on Married at First Sight Australia, as series eight is revived for E4.

Advertisement

One of those couples is Samantha Harvey and Cameron Dunne.

Property developer and single mum Samantha, 31, was looking for the man of her dreams after being alone for so long, and the experts matched her with Cameron.

But was it a match made in heaven?

The series was filmed last year and aired in Australia earlier this year, which means the couples have already made their final decisions.

Here’s what Cameron and Samantha decided.

What happened to Samantha and Cameron?

Samantha and Cameron’s marriage was far from smooth, and it only got worse when Samantha found out about her “husband’s” affair with fellow bride Coco Stedman, who she’d been suspicious of from the start,

It’s safe to say that was the end of their union, with the pair breaking up before the final decision.

“I came here for somebody real, I came here for a man,” Sam explained at the final commitment ceremony.

“I didn’t come into this with a lot of hope. I’ve really given it my all, I’ve given this everything.”

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Where are Samantha and Cameron now?

The pair never rekindled their relationship, which is probably for the best.

Cameron was happy with his decision to leave the experiment, due to “pressure” that would have come with staying on in the show.

“I know it would have been hard regardless. I know there would have been a lot of pressure on us as the couple that had the scandal,” he said.

In hindsight, Cameron believes he should have left at the first Commitment Ceremony and admitted that meeting Coco was the highlight of the experiment for him.

“That was at the time where my relationship was so low and it was nice to have somebody to share that experience with. I think ’cause things were so bad with Sam I didn’t feel like I was able to by myself. And then when Coco and I started hanging out I was able to be myself and have a laugh,” he said.

Following the experiment, Sam went on to date a man called Jesse. It not clear whether Cameron is currently in a relationship.

Advertisement

Married at First Sight Australia season eight is on E4 at 7:30pm. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our hub for more Entertainment news.