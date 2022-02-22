The series kicked off on Monday 21st February, and introduced us to the first four couples to say "I do", including Domenica and Jack and Tamara and Brent .

Just three weeks after its Aussie premiere, Married at First Sight Australia season 9 has been revived for UK fans.

On the third episode, Holly Greenstein and Andrew Davis were matched by experts Mel Schilling, John Aiken and Alessandra Rampolla, who took over from Dr Trisha Stratford in season 8.

With the season already starting Down Under, you may well be wondering whether any of the Married at First Sight Australia couples are still together, including Holly and Andrew.

Read on for everything we know about the couple – warning: spoilers ahead for those watching at UK pace.

Who is Holly Greenstein?

Age: 36

Instagram: @hollygreenstein

Holly is a cinema manager from Sydney, New South Wales.

She desperately wants to meet the love of her life, so she can realise her life-long dream of becoming a mother.

Who is Andrew Davis?

Age: 39

Twice divorced, Andrew - who is originally from Texas - moved to Australia four years ago with his second wife. While the marriage didn’t work out, they had a child who they amicably co-parent, his two-year-old daughter, the love of his life.

Are Holly Greenstein and Andrew Davis still together?

That would be a no!

While most of the other couples are still testing out the process, Holly and Andrew actually quit the process way before it ended.

Despite Holly being a little concerned about her husband's political interests, their wedding day actually went very smoothly.

However, things took a bad turn during their honeymoon. After the pair spent the night together, Andrew told her he "didn't enjoy" their encounter, and had had better moments with one-night stands - ouch!

"I love exploring sex and I love celebrating sex. I am a very sexual person and have had roughly 350 sexual partners in the past," he said, as he told Holly she could "benefit" from his experience.

Despite this, the pair managed to put things behind them. However, by the time the second commitment ceremony came around, they both made the decision to leave the experiment.

Holly didn't show up at all, and moments before, Andrew could be seen packing his bags, as he declared: "I've made my mind up. I know exactly how I feel. I guess at this point I'm at the end of my rope. I have some requirements in my mind of who I want in my daughter's life, in my life. She doesn't fit that mould, so there’s really nothing that I'm holding on to. I’m done."

Speaking of their relationship, Holly told the experts: "I think it was a reminder to believe in myself and to know that I am enough."

Andrew is now dating someone new.

"It's somebody I was previously [dating] and then kind of fell off. And then yeah, it kind of got sparked back up," he revealed in an interview.