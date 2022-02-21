Tamara and Brent were one of the first couples to tie the knot on the season, which originally premiered on the Nine Network on 31st January 2022, and they're currently testing out the experiment.

Season 9 of Married at First Sight Australia is being revived for E4 this February, and one of the couples getting married on the show is Tamara Djordjevic and Brent Vitiello.

With the season heading into its fourth week Down Under as it launches in the UK, the couples have already had some commitment ceremonies, so you may well be wondering if the Married at First Sight Australia couples are still together.

Here's everything we know so far about Tamara and Brent.

Who is Tamara Djordjevic?

Age: 29

Instagram: @tamara__djordjevic__

Tamara is an operations manager from Queensland, Gold Coast.

Self-assured, confident and sassy, outspoken she describes herself as an Alpha personality.

Who is Brent Vitiello?

Age: 33

Instagram: @brentleon_

Brent is a hospitality manager from Sydney, New South Wales. He can't stand pretentious people, and believe he is genuine, sensitive, and non- judgemental. He wants that in a partner, but there is one very serious deal-breaker which is non-negotiable: his wife must have well-maintained feet. If she doesn’t have nice feet, it might very well signify the end of the relationship!

Are Tamara Djordjevic and Brent Vitiello still together?

Things didn't get off to a good start for operations manager Tamara, 29, and hospitality manager Brent, 33.

The duo shared a very awkward kiss, and Brent branded his wife a "psychopath" on the day.

Nevertheless, the pair managed to turn things around into something more promising, and decided to stay together at the end of the first and second commitment ceremonies.

Speaking to New Idea, Brent revealed how they managed to save their relationship, saying: "I know it was a bit rocky at first, but I was determined. If she's going to be like that, I'm going to win."

He added: "She really did come along and it was nice to see that and it made things a lot easier for both of us."

The pair are still following one another on social media as well, so it's looking pretty good for these two.

We'll find out whether they managed to make it to the end of the experiment, as the process continues, and we'll keep you updated as soon as we know anything.

Married at First Sight Australia season nine starts on E4 on Monday 21st February at 7:30pm. Visit our TV Guide to see what else is on tonight or check out our Entertainment hub.