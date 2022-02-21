The series premiered back in Australia on the Nine network, with eight brides and grooms being matched by relationship experts John Aiken and Mel Schilling, along with sexologist Alessandra Rampolla, who took over from Dr Trisha Stratford in season 8.

Married at First Sight Australia is back for season 9 on E4, and we can't wait to see all the shenanigans – and weddings, of course!

And UK fans are in luck, as E4 is showing the season, just three weeks after it aired Down Under.

So, when does it start?

Read on for everything you need to know about Married at First Sight Australia season 9.

When does Married at First Sight Australia start?

Married at First Sight Australia season 9 starts on E4 on Monday 21st February at 7:30pm.

The first episode will see Selin and Anthony, and Tamara and Brent wed.

It will be followed by the second episode, which will air on the same evening at 10:20pm, with new dance show, The Real Dirty Dancing airing in between. Domenica and Jack, and Ella and Mitch will get married on the second episode.

Episodes will then air from Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on E4.

Who are the Married at First Sight Australia season 9 couples?

There are eight couples in the experiment to begin with. Halfway through, the experts will match three new couples.

Below is a list of all the season 9 couples in the experiment:

Selin Mengu and Anthony Cincotta

Tamara Djordjevic and Brent Vitiello

Domenica Calarco and Jack Millar

Ella Ding and Mitch Eynaud

Holly Greenstein and Andrew Davis

Selina Chhaur and Cody Bromley

Olivia Frazer and Jackson Lonie

Samantha Moitzi and Al Perkins

Kate Laidlaw and Matt Ridley

Carolina Santos and Dion Giannarelli

With the show already starting in Australia, most of the couples have already tested out the process already, so if you want to find out if the Married at First Sight Australia couples are still together, see here.

Who are the Married at First Sight Australia experts?

The Married at First Sight Australia matchmaking team is made up of relationship expert John Aiken, psychiatrist Mel Schilling, and sexologist Alessandra Rampolla.

Prior to the series, Aiken worked as a professional cricketer. UK fans may recognise Mel from Married at First Sight UK, which she stars on alongside Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas, who joined the series in 2021.

Rampolla took over from Dr Trisha Stratford in season 8, and returned to the show for season 9.

Married at First Sight Australia season nine starts on E4 on Monday, 21st February at 7:30pm. Visit our TV Guide to see what else is on tonight or check out our Entertainment hub.