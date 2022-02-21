Kicking off on Monday 21st February, eight new couples will say "I do" when they meet for the first time, with another three couples being matched later in the series.

A new season of Married at First Sight Australia is coming to E4 just three weeks after it premiered Down Under.

One of the first couples to tie the knot is Ella Ding and Mitch Eynaud, who had an instant connection when they met.

But, did sparks continue to fly?

Here's everything we know so far about Ella and Mitch and whether they're still together.

Who is Ella Ding?

Age: 27

Instagram: @ellamayding

Ella is a beautician from Melbourne, Victoria.

Admitting that she can be moody and impatient at times, Ella has in the past struggled with finding men who want to commit. Her biggest turn-offs are close-minded and lazy guys.

Who is Mitch Eynaud?

Age: 26

Instagram: @mnaud__

Mitch Eynaud is a 26-year-old financial from Gold Coast, Queensland.

He hasn't spent more than two consecutive nights with a girl in his life, and tired of the online dating experience, Mitch joined the experiment to learn the tools to finding a genuinely committed relationship.

Are Ella Ding and Mitch Eynaud still together?

As far as the series goes, Ella and Mitch are still together. At the first and second commitment ceremonies, they decided to stay together.

It was love at first sight when they met, with the pair instantly attracted to one another.

"[The experts] definitely hit the nail on the head with things I asked for," Ella said when she met Mitch, while he added: "Likewise. Likewise."

And they continued to go from strength to strength, with Ella gushing in an interview: "We would laugh all day, every day - it was just easy living with him. We didn't have any issues."

Ella did share some concerns about their age gap, however, saying: "Him being younger than me, I was like, OK, this guy is probably not going to be as ready as I am. So I was concerned with his being ready for commitment."

During the Intimacy Week Challenges, Mitch refused to kiss his wife for five minutes on air, and at one of the dinner parties on the show, Ella questioned him about the future of their relationship, and his response wasn't exactly what she wanted to hear.

"We’re two weeks in. Who knows? Who f**king cares to be honest," Mitch said, to which Ella responded: "Well I care."

"Who gives a s**t? We’re less than a month in," he continued.

"When you say like, I don’t want to be here and I’d rather be doing this and that, I can’t help but think it has something to do with me,'" Ella responded, leading Mitch to brand her "insecure".

Will these two be able to make it to the end of the experiment and have a long lasting marriage?

Only time will tell!

Married at First Sight Australia season nine starts on E4 on Monday, 21st February at 7:30pm. Visit our TV Guide to see what else is on tonight or check out our Entertainment hub.