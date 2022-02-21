Both Italian descent, vegetarian and animal-lovers, these two got on like a house on fire, so you're probably dying to know if they're still together.

With so many of the Married at First Sight Australia couples struggling to get to know one another, viewers were pleasantly surprised when Domenica Calarco and Jack Millar wed on episode 2 of season 9.

While the series has just been revived for E4, with the first two episodes launching on Monday 21st February, the show premiered in Australia on the Nine Network on 31st January, which means some time has already passed in the experiment, and they've already had to make some decisions about their relationship.

Read on for everything we know so far about Domenica and Jack (please say they're still together!).

Who is Domenica Calarco?

Age: 28

Instagram: @domenica.calarco

Domenica is a make-up artist from Sydney, New South Wales.

She has been married before, however, her marriage only lasted two months, following a four-year relationship. It was her decision to end the marriage, a decision that left her devastated and feeling like a failure. Now with her walls still up, she is scared to be a failure again.

Who is Jack Millar?

Age: 26

Instagram: @jackomillar

Jack is a financial planner from Sydney, New South Wales.

He is looking for someone who is fun, passionate, and ready to give anything a try. Plus, she must love dogs – Jack’s best friend is his dog, Fynn. Read More: Are the Married at First Sight Australia couples still together?

Are Domenica and Jack still together?

As far as the show goes, they are still together. The pair decided to stay together at the first and second commitment ceremonies.

Unlike the other couples who struggled initially, Dom and Jack got on immediately, with Mel Schilling calling them her favourite couple and John Aiken branding them an "Italian power couple".

In terms of whether they stayed together after the experiment, it's not yet known, with the rest of the series still to air Down Under, but based on their Instagram accounts it looks like things could still be on. The pair are still following one another, which is a good sign.

In a recent TV interview, Dom gushed about their relationship, saying: "I knew from the moment I saw Jack, he was kind straight away."

"Obviously straight off the bat we’ve got so much in common, which breaks the ice," Jack added.

So, it looks like these two could still be on. We'll keep you updated as soon as know more.

Married at First Sight Australia season nine starts on E4 on Monday 21st February at 7:30pm. Visit our TV Guide to see what else is on tonight or check out our Entertainment hub.