Things didn't start off well for Selina and Cody. While Sel joked about getting matching tattoos on their wedding day, Cody tried to dial it back a little by bringing it to "first date level". Oh dear! He probably should have checked the show he was applying for...

Season 9 of Married at First Sight Australia continues on E4 with more singletons tying the knot. One of those couples is Selina Chhaur and Cody Bromley, who said "I do" on the third episode.

Nevertheless, the duo continued in the experiment, and with the season premiering in Australia on 31st January, some time has already passed.

So, are they still together?

Here's everything we know so far – warning: spoilers ahead for those watching at UK pace.

Who is Selina Chhaur?

Age: 32

Instagram: @selina_chhaur

Selina Chhaur is a hairdresser from Adelaide, South Australia.

The half Cambodian, half Chinese star has struggled to find a connection with the men she dates and says that often they see her as a novelty rather than a smart woman with ambition.

Who is Cody Bromley?

Age: 30

Instagram: @codybromley

Cody Bromley is swim coach/ personal trainer from Sydney, New South Wales.

Cody lost his father when he was 15. The heartbreak made him put the walls up, rarely allowing himself to show vulnerability, especially in relationships. So, in the past, Cody has avoided serious relationships and pushed away any partners who wanted a deeper commitment. He is hoping his wife will just love and accept him and be patient as he works through these issues.

Are Selina Chhaur and Cody Bromley still together?

As far as the show goes, yes they are together. At the first and second commitment ceremonies, the duo decided to stay married and continue the experiment.

They are still following each other on social media, and Cody even follows Selina's business page, which is a good sign.

However, it's no secret the pair haven't had the smoothest relationship on the series.

Following their awkward wedding day, Andrew revealed he wasn't feeling a sexual attraction to her.

And things got even more tense when Selina asked Cody if he was struggling with his attraction because she is Asian, to which he replied: "Probably," leaving Selina understandably devastated.

"I asked him the question, that was actually really hard, and I guess I was a little naïve. It came as a massive shock to me and it was really upsetting," she told WHO.

Despite this, the pair decided to work through things, and later revealed they'd consummated their marriage.

Speaking to the show's producers, Selina said: "We got back from the dinner party, Cody and I both realised we were in a really good place and comforted each other. We had sex."

Only time will tell if Selina and Cody will be able to put their differences aside and have an everlasting marriage.