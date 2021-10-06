Inside Married at First Sight Australia’s Melissa and Bryce’s love story and where they are now

Series eight of Married at First Sight Australia is currently airing on E4.

The show was filmed last year, and originally aired in January in Australia, meaning the experiment has already wrapped up and the couples have made their final decision.

One of those couples is Melissa and Bryce, who were the first to get married on the show.

Despite a few doubts from Melissa, who’d never been in a relationship before, there were sparks from the beginning – but did they managed to make it to the end of the experiment? And are they still together today?

Here’s everything you need to know about Melissa and Bryce, including where they are now.

What happened to Melissa and Bryce?

When Melissa, 31, and Bryce, 31, met, there was a bit of tension. Melissa had never been on a date, and Bryce was fresh out of a five year relationship, which he called off. Melissa didn’t think Bryce could be over his ex as they’d only been apart six months and had spent five years together prio.

Nevertheless, the pair managed to put this behind them, and despite a few bumps along the way, the couple couldn’t deny their feelings for one another.

At the final commitment ceremony, Melissa and Bryce decided to remain together, and left the experiment as a married couple.

Where are Melissa and Bryce now?

Fans of the show will be happy to hear that Melissa and Bryce are still together to this day. In fact, they’re engaged and are expecting twins.

“It’s all happened very fast,” Bryce admitted to New Idea, while Mel added: “It’s been a whirlwind, but we’re so incredibly happy.”

“We’re not doing this for anybody else, it’s about us – we’re cementing our love. Melissa deserves to be happy and I’m apparently very good at that, so I’m looking forward to making it all official,” Bryce said.

Instagram/ @lissrawson

The pair announced their baby news on Instagram, sharing a loved up snap as Melissa told her followers: “Baby Ruthven (x2!) due December 2021. I absolutely loved the fun we had on set on this day, although, the morning sickness was constant.”

