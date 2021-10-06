What happened to Married at First Sight Australia’s Booka and Brett?

Series eight of Married at First Sight Australia is currently underway on E4.

The show was revived from Monday 4th October, and already we’ve been introduced to some of the couples – one of those pairs is Booka Nile and Brett Helling, who seemed like the perfect match.

The show was filmed in Australia last year, and the series originally aired earlier this year, meaning the couples have already made their final decision, with some choosing to go their separate ways.

So, what did Booka and Brett decide? Are they still together?

Here’s everything you need to know.

What happened to Booka and Brett?

Musician/mental health worker Booka, 31, and psychology student/electrician Brett, 31, seemed like a perfect match.

However, they decided to call it quits before the end of the experiment, after several disagreements.

They ended things on good terms, however, with Booka saying at the final commitment ceremony: “I’ve written leave but it’s a smiley face and a love heart because Brett’s a legend.”

Brett added: “I think there was such a tug of war going on between us to try and understand one another and then things eventually exploded and then once the dust settled things evened out and I think we found where we were with one another.”

Don't miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Speaking about their split in a later interview, Brett explained: “Booka and I were hanging out one day and we were just having a chat about life and all kinds of things. I think we both just came to the realisation that it wasn’t something we wanted to pursue outside of the experiment.”

Where are Booka and Brett now?

The pair never rekindled their romance, however, Booka was recently spotted holding hands with musician Corey Freear on a night out.

Brett appears to still be single.

Married at First Sight Australia season eight airs on E4 at 7:30pm.