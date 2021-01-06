What happened to Married at First Sight Australia’s Ning and Mark?

Following the success of series five of Married at First Sight Australia, series six has now been revived for E4 introducing us to 13 new couples who are looking for love.

One of those couples is Ning Surasiang and Mark Scrivens, who got married back in 2019.

With a 10-year age gap, there was already a few differences to begin with when it came to these two.

But were they able to put these differences aside, and let love lead the way?

Here’s everything you need to know about the couple, including whether they’re still together today.

**Warning: the following contains spoilers for Married at First Sight: Australia season 6**

What happened to Ning and Mark?

Hairdresser Ning, 32, and army veteran Mark, 42, weren’t exactly a match made in heaven.

The duo spent their honeymoon in Thailand, however, sparks didn’t fly and they decided to call it quits at the end of the show.

They remain separate to this day, and Mark previously revealed he hadn’t been in contact with his ex since the show.

Where is Ning now?

She might not have found love on MaFS, but she did find it on Tinder.

Ning is all loved up with her new boyfriend Kane Micallef, who she regularly shares photos of on her Instagram.

She still lives in Townsville with her three kids and frequently posts about her bargain buys on social media.

Where is Mark now?

Following the show, Mark moved on with another former reality star, Bianca Chatfield – who appeared on home renovation show The Block.

In terms of work, Mark is now running a café called Freelancer Café in Melbourne.

Married at First Sight Australia season 6 is on E4 at 7:30pm. Want to know which Married at First Sight Couples are still together, click here. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.