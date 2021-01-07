What happened to Married at First Sight Australia’s Sam and Elizabeth?

Series six of Married at First Sight Australia kicked off on E4 on January 4th, and it’s has already got fans hooked!

So far, we’ve been introduced to some of the 13 couples looking for love, including Ning and Mark and Melissa and Dino – and there’s already been some fireworks.

One of the couples who got married on the show back in 2019 is Sam Ball and Elizabeth Sobinoff.

The duo had one of the most explosive relationships featured on the series, but were they able to put their problems behind them and put love first?

Here’s everything you need to know about Sam and Elizabeth, including whether the couple stayed together or called it quits for good.

**Warning: the following contains spoilers for Married at First Sight: Australia season 6**

What happened to Sam and Elizabeth?

Elizabeth and Sam’s Married at First Sight story was far from a fairytale romance.

Although store manager Elizabeth, 27, was completely smitten with tradesman Sam, 29, from the moment they met, Sam appeared to have eyes for another bride on the show – Ines Bašić, who was married to Bronson Norrish.

Lizzie tried to put a spark in their marriage, in the form of chocolates and strawberries, but it all went down hill when he spent the night with Ines.

The betrayal led to rumours, which were denied by both Sam and Ines.

Sam then accused Elizabeth of wasting his time in a brutal on screen dumping, as he claimed she’s “lost the plot”.

And Sam and Ines’ romance eventually came to light before the end of the experiment, resulting in some of the most explosive scenes reality TV has seen.

However, when it came to the reunion show, Sam was a no-show so he didn’t really get the telling off Lizzie and Ines had probably planned for him.

Where is Elizabeth now? Elizabeth was given a second chance at finding love on the show, as she returned for the 2020 series. And it was second time lucky for the blonde beauty who managed to find love with Seb Guilhaus. The couple recently moved in together after spending time apart due to coronavirus restrictions.