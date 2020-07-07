Andrew and Cheryl’s second chance on Married at First Sight – where they are now

E4 has revived Married at First Sight, and are now airing series four of the Australian version.

Advertisement

The quirky show sees 11 couples matched by a group of experts, before finally meeting on their wedding day for a commitment ceremony rather than a legally binding marriage.

The couples then get to know one another and have to decide by then end of the series if they’d like to get married.

However, for Cheryl Maitland and Andrew Jones, deciding whether or not to be together proved to be quite difficult – so much so, they were both matched with other people first.

Are they one of the Married at First Sight Australia couples still together? Here, we take a look at their love story.

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

What happened to Andrew and Cheryl?

Hair salon assistant Cheryl, 25, was paired with firefighter Andrew, 38 as the final couple on the show.

However, when it came to decision time, they decided to call it quits.

Before they were matched together, Cheryl and Andrew had already gone through the process with other contestants on the show.

Andrew was matched with Lauren Bran, who famously became series four’s “Runaway Bride” after doing a runner on their wedding day.

The pair hashed things out, but Andrew decided he was no longer interested in getting to know her, saying: “The things that you need to rely on in a teammate weren’t there at that stage and they might not be there again.”

Cheryl was married to entrepreneur Jonathan Troughton, but the couple also called it off.

Another contestant on the show, Scarlett Cooper, revealed that she’d been texting Jonathan and Cheryl said she felt “betrayed”.

Where is Andrew now?

Following the show, Andrew revealed he was struggling with trust issues and said he would never appear on a show like this again.

“There’s still a bit of bitterness and PTSD almost – like you see the ad and you hear the voiceovers and you still get that rush of a feeling, like you know what’s going on,” he explained to Mail Online,

Where is Cheryl now?

It looks like it was third time lucky for Cheryl, as she ended up finding love with plumber Dean Gibbs, who had watched her on the show.

She confirmed their romance in March 2017, sharing an image of them sharing a kiss on a picnic date.

“And then there was you,” she wrote alongside the pic adding a love-heart emoji.

The hairdresser wasted no time taking a swipe at her ex-boyfriend, Andrew Jones, and his musical flair by adding the hashtag “#thankgodhedidntpullouthisguitar.”

Advertisement

A few weeks before Cheryl and Dean went public with their relationship, Dean shared a snap of them catching up for a drink in Broadbeach.

He wrote: “Catching up with this legend! One of the strongest, most down to earth, kindest is people I know! @hotlikeasunrise.”

And it didn’t take long for fans to question whether they were an item.

Three years on, and the couple are still very much loved up and often share very cute pics on their respective Instagram accounts.

Cheryl recently posted an image of them on their three-year anniversary, and some of her followers couldn’t resist asking if they’d be getting married soon.

“Omg wish Dean would pop the question already,” one said.

Could Cheryl be about to say “I do” for real this time?