Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Entertainment
  4. Reality TV
  5. Andrew and Cheryl’s second chance on Married at First Sight – where they are now

Andrew and Cheryl’s second chance on Married at First Sight – where they are now

Both Andrew and Cheryl were matched TWICE on the show!

Married-At-First-Sight-Australia-S4-Ep10

Published:

E4 has revived Married at First Sight, and are now airing series four of the Australian version.

Advertisement

The quirky show sees 11 couples matched by a group of experts, before finally meeting on their wedding day for a commitment ceremony rather than a legally binding marriage.

The couples then get to know one another and have to decide by then end of the series if they’d like to get married.

However, for Cheryl Maitland and Andrew Jones, deciding whether or not to be together proved to be quite difficult – so much so, they were both matched with other people first.

Are they one of the Married at First Sight Australia couples still together? Here, we take a look at their love story.

What happened to Andrew and Cheryl?

Hair salon assistant Cheryl, 25, was paired with firefighter Andrew, 38 as the final couple on the show.

However, when it came to decision time, they decided to call it quits.

Before they were matched together, Cheryl and Andrew had already gone through the process with other contestants on the show.

Married At First Sight
Andrew and Lauren (Channel 4)

Andrew was matched with Lauren Bran, who famously became series four’s “Runaway Bride” after doing a runner on their wedding day.

The pair hashed things out, but Andrew decided he was no longer interested in getting to know her, saying: “The things that you need to rely on in a teammate weren’t there at that stage and they might not be there again.”

Cheryl was married to entrepreneur Jonathan Troughton, but the couple also called it off.

Another contestant on the show, Scarlett Cooper, revealed that she’d been texting Jonathan and Cheryl said she felt “betrayed”.

Where is Andrew now?

Following the show, Andrew revealed he was struggling with trust issues and said he would never appear on a show like this again.

“There’s still a bit of bitterness and PTSD almost – like you see the ad and you hear the voiceovers and you still get that rush of a feeling, like you know what’s going on,” he explained to Mail Online,

Where is Cheryl now?

View this post on Instagram

When you’re tipsy at 11am ????????‍♀️

A post shared by Cheryl Maitland (@hotlikeasunrise) on

It looks like it was third time lucky for Cheryl, as she ended up finding love with plumber Dean Gibbs, who had watched her on the show.

She confirmed their romance in March 2017, sharing an image of them sharing a kiss on a picnic date.

“And then there was you,” she wrote alongside the pic adding a love-heart emoji.

The hairdresser wasted no time taking a swipe at her ex-boyfriend, Andrew Jones, and his musical flair by adding the hashtag “#thankgodhedidntpullouthisguitar.”

Advertisement

A few weeks before Cheryl and Dean went public with their relationship, Dean shared a snap of them catching up for a drink in Broadbeach.

He wrote: “Catching up with this legend! One of the strongest, most down to earth, kindest is people I know! @hotlikeasunrise.”
And it didn’t take long for fans to question whether they were an item.
Cheryl and Dean (Credit: @likeasunrise
Cheryl and Dean (Credit: Instagram @hotlikeasunrise)
Three years on, and the couple are still very much loved up and often share very cute pics on their respective Instagram accounts.
Cheryl recently posted an image of them on their three-year anniversary, and some of her followers couldn’t resist asking if they’d be getting married soon.
“Omg wish Dean would pop the question already,” one said.
Could Cheryl be about to say “I do” for real this time?
Married at First Sight Australia is on E4. Find out which of the Married at First Sight Australia couples are still together. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Married at First Sight

Married At First Sight Australia S4 Ep2C
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Tala Originals Round Cake Tins Set of 3 + Tala Circular Folding Cooling Rack, Bundle of 2

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Bakers will love this exclusive bundle from Tala!

You’ll achieve the perfect bake every time with these nifty kitchen utensils

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Married At First Sight

What happened to Married at First Sight’s Scarlett and Mark? From text scandal to her new job

MAFS Australia couples

Are the Married at First Sight Australia couples still together?

Married At First Sight

Why Lauren dumped Andrew in Married at First Sight – and where they are now

Love Island Australia

Where all the Love Island: Australia contestants are now – your guide to who is still together