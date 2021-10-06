What happened to Married at First Sight Australia’s Alana Lister and Jason Engler?

Twelve couples are saying “I do” on series eight of Married at First Sight Australia. The experimental dating show was revived for E4 on Monday, 4th October, and over the next month viewers will get to see whether the couples can find everlasting love with a stranger.

Advertisement

One of the couples trying out the experiment is Alana Lister and Jason Engler.

Things looked good for teacher Alana, 30, and construction estimator Jason, 35, when they met, but was it a match made in heaven?

The series was filmed last year in Australia and aired over a month on 9Now earlier this year. This means the couples have already made their final decisions and a lot of time has passed since then, as well.

So, did Alana and Jason decide to stay together at the end of the experiment? And are they still together today?

Here’s everything you need to know.

What happened to Alana and Jason?

It looked like an instant match for Alana and Jason from the moment they met, with both revealing there was an attraction between them.

Things continued to go well with the pair, and at the final commitment ceremony, they chose to remain in their marriage, leaving the show as couple.

Where are Alana and Jason now?

Despite getting on really well on the show and staying together at the end of the experiment, Alana and Jason are no longer together.

In April, Jason confirmed that he and Alana had ended things, as he shared a series of photos of the pair “in happier times after final vows.”

“Unfortunately, we couldn’t make it work outside of the experiment,” Jason wrote on Instagram.

“Without outside influences I think we could have been an amazing couple but that wasn’t to be… maybe in the next lifetime hey. Alana is every bit the amazing woman Australia has seen and she deserves all the love and happiness in the world. As much as I wanted to give her that happiness I couldn’t. I’ll always have a place for you in my heart… Later crit.”

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

It doesn’t sound like these two will be rekindling their relationship anytime soon, either.

During a Q&A with his fans, Jason was asked when they’d he be getting back together, to which he replied: “Short and long answer is never.”

Alana now has a new boyfriend called Ben Michell and they made their relationship official on social media over summer. As for Jason, he went on to date MaFS season six star KC Osborne, but the pair recently split.

Advertisement

Married at First Sight Australia season eight starts on E4 at 7:30pm. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our hub for more Entertainment news.