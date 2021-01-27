What happened to Married at First Sight: Australia’s Susie and Billy?

Love is in the air – well, definitely drama – on Married at First Sight Australia, as series 6 is well underway Down Under.

Advertisement

The eccentric dating series kicked off on January 4th on E4, with 13 new couples looking for love and prepped to say ‘I do’. The singletons meet at the altar for the first time before testing out their love in the real world.

Now the show is stirring up the action, with the experts adding in a brand new couple to proceedings, Susie and Billy.

Did they fall head over heels? Or did they go their separate ways after the cameras stopped rolling?

Here’s everything you need to know about Susie and Billy, including whether they’re still an item today.

**Warning: the following contains spoilers for Married at First Sight: Australia season 6**

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

What happened to Susie and Billy?

Despite the couple being introduced halfway through series six, the pair split up before the show came to an end. After some fiery arguments and name-calling, the couple called it quits before their commitment ceremony took place.

Billy stormed out of Susie’s home, declaring: “I don’t mean to be spiteful or anything, but this experience has been one of the worst of my life.”

Susie later wrote on Instagram: “I wished Billy well in our final commitment ceremony, even though it wasn’t shown. And since the show, I’ve been lucky enough to find love.”

Where is Susie now?

Susie deleted her Instagram account at the end of 2019, but via the Instagram of her partner Todd Carney – the 34-year-old former professional rugby league player – the couple have announced they are expecting their first child together.

“Our hearts are full, Christmas will be sweet. Our family is growing by one heart & two feet. Baby boy Carney due March 2021,” Carney captioned his picture of the couple kissing.

Carney also proposed to Susie during their gender reveal party, which he shared in a clip on Instagram.

“We all have dreams and in 2020 all mine have come true. 2021 my greatest gift Is going to happen with a little Todd on the way and I’ll marry my best friend,” he added in his post.

Susie has a five-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

Where is Billy now?

Billy continues to sell his promote his products on Instagram as a social media influencer. After scouring his Instagram account, it would appear that he is still single, having briefly dated Instagram model Lily Buhl after the show in 2019.

Instead he’s been advocating the importance of self-love, having previously shared the message: “Remember you don’t need a Valentine’s to be loved, you’re worth more than anything.”

Advertisement

Married at First Sight Australia season 6 is on E4 at 7:30pm. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.