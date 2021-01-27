What happened to Married at First Sight’s Dan and Tamara?

Season six of Married at First Sight Australia is keeping viewers entertained during lockdown with drama, love, and lust between the hopefuls.

The unconventional dating show began on January 4th on E4, with 13 new couples looking for love and prepped to say ‘I do’. The daring singletons will meet at the altar for the first time before testing out their love in the real world.

The show has introduced new couple Dan and Tamara halfway through series six, but did they make it till the end and beyond?

Did the latecomers only have eyes for each other, or did they go their separate ways before the cameras stopped rolling?

**Warning: the following contains spoilers for Married at First Sight: Australia season 6**

What happened to Dan and Tamara?

Their experiment didn’t get off to a great start when Tamara’s limo broke down, leaving the groom seemingly alone at the altar on their wedding day.

The incident only added to the pressure on Tamara, who exclaimed: “Now I’m really nervous, because I’m late and the car’s not working and I’m about to marry a stranger!”

Sadly, that was just a sign of what was to come for the couple, who didn’t make it to the end of the show.

During a dramatic commitment ceremony, Dan admitted he had been cheating on Tamara with fellow contestant Jessika, who had been paired up with Mick.

Dan said at the time: “Me and Tam were in a place where the friendship was there… Jess spoke to me at the dinner party a couple of times. I was fighting it. I didn’t want to speak to her because I was attracted to her from day one. We caught up on Monday this week and had a drink together.

“We just talked. We didn’t have sex or anything like that, but we did kiss.”

Tamara later revealed on Instagram that she was never attracted to Dan.

“Did I like Dan in a romantic way? No, I did not to clear that up,” she wrote on Instagram.

Where is Tamara now?

Tamara is an Instagram influencer, and after taking a look at her account, it would appear that she is currently single.

She previously dated Love Island UK’s Ashley Ienco.

Where is Dan now?

Sadly Dan and Jessika split up during a live episode of Talking Married, which aired straight after the MaFS finale. Dan accused Jessika of flirting with their fellow MAFS co-star Nic and the atmosphere became pretty cold between the pair.

Dan has since recovered though, and is reportedly dating model Amira Marotous.

