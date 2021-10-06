What happened to Married at First Sight Australia’s Coco Stedman and Sam Carraro?

Series eight of Married at First Sight Australia is currently underway on E4. The series will see 12 couples say “I do” when they meet for the first time at the altar.

One of those couples is Coco Stedman and Sam Carraro, who got married on the episode which aired on Tuesday 5th October.

The series originally aired in Australia back in January 2021, with two reunion shows in February. This means the couples have already made their final decisions and have had a chance to test out their relationship outside of the experiment.

So, did Coco and Sam stay together? And where are they now?

What happened to Coco and Sam?

There was trouble from the very start of Coco, 32, and Sam’s union.

The pair argued at the very first commitment ceremony and broke up before the final decision.

Scandal then hit when Coco kissed another husband in the experiment, Cameron Dunne, who was married to Samantha Harvey at the time.

Samantha had been weary of Coco from the start, after she joked about the 16-year age gap between Sam and her first husband. And during the hen night, Coco and one of the other brides joked that Coco might “steal” their husbands.

Where are Coco and Sam now?

Where are Coco and Sam now?

It won’t surprise fans that the pair never rekindled their marriage.

It was thought that Coco and Cam might re-enter the experiment together, but that never happened, with Cameron telling 9Entertainment: “There was a conversation to see if we could come back to the experiment together, but it just wasn’t the case.”

COVID-related restrictions meant it was difficult for them to continue their connection after the experiment.

Cam added: “What made it hard to pursue that afterwards was that we were right in the midst of COVID and in different states. I was going to Queensland and she was staying in Sydney.”

Coco appears to still be single, while Sam was rumoured to have been dating Sandra Rato, who starred on The Bachelor in 2015.

Married at First Sight Australia season eight airs on E4 at 7:30pm.