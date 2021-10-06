What happened to Married at First Sight Australia’s Rebecca and Jake?

A new series of Married at First Sight Australia has been revived for E4, with 12 couples looking for love.

One of those couples is Rebecca Zemek and Jake Edwards, who were one of the first to say “I do” on the series.

It wasn’t love at first sight for the couple when they met on their wedding day back in 2020, but did feelings grow?

The series originally aired earlier this year in Australia, so the couples have already made their final decisions.

So, did Rebecca and Jake stay together? Here’s everything you need to know.

What happened to Rebecca and Jake?

Business manager Rebecca, 27, and Charity CEO Jake, 32, were matched on the series last year. While Jake was definitely attracted to her, Rebecca wasn’t so keen as she picked at his laid back dressing on their wedding day.

Things later got tense when Jake’s family told Rebecca they thought she could be hard work.

The pair decided to give things a go and left the show as a married couple, however, a scandal then hit when footage emerged of Beck kissing a mystery ex resulting in the two going their separate ways.

Where are Melissa and Jake now?

It will come as no surprise to fans that Melissa and Jake are no longer together.

Beck is now happily loved up with boyfriend Ben Michell, while Jake dated fitness influencer, Sophie Guidolin for a while before they split.

Married at First Sight Australia season eight airs on E4 at 7:30pm. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our hub for more Entertainment news.