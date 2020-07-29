Accessibility Links

  Andy and Vanessa on Married at First Sight – where they are now

Andy and Vanessa on Married at First Sight – where they are now

Everything you need to know about what happened to the Married at First Sight Australia couple and where they are now.

The fourth season of Married at First Sight Australia is currently airing on E4, with viewers being treated to marital bliss and divorce drama from Down Under.

The reality series, which was filmed in 2017, sees various couples matched up by experts, before meeting on their wedding day (for a commitment ceremony rather than a legally binding marriage), where they decide whether to get ‘married’ or not.

After spending their honeymoon together and living under the same roof, like an ordinary married couple, they then must decide whether to continue their relationship or not.

Series four has seen a number of interesting couples, each varying in compatibility, but whatever happened to Andy and Vanessa who seemed to really like one another?

Here’s everything you need to know about Andy and Vanessa’s relationship on the show and what they’ve been up to since appearing on Married at First Sight Australia.

What happened on Married at First Sight?

Instagram: @andy_hill86

Aerodrome plant operator Andy Hills, 30, from Queensland, was paired up with Vanessa Belvedere, a 31-year-old student from Melbourne and in the series’ second episode, the two ‘wed’ in Vanessa’s hometown.

However, whilst living together, the duo ended up separating. After clashing over Andy’s inability to open up and their communication issues, Vanessa decided to end their relationship.

Final decision was to stay together, saying ‘yes’ to getting married –  however they separated after the show.

“I think you’re amazing and you have heaps of good qualities but it’s not what I’m looking for in a relationship and it’s unfair for me to ask you to be those things,” Vanessa told Andy.

Where is Vanessa now?

According to her LinkedIn profile, Vanessa is a receptionist at a Physio & Pilates studio in Melbourne, having finished her Bachelors Degree in Human Nutrition in 2018.

In April 2017, various publications reported that the former Married At First Sight contestant had moved on with a tattooed mystery man, having posted pictures of him on Instagram with the caption: “Never settle for anything less than you’re worth”.

While Vanessa’s social media presence is fairly limited, as of 2018, she has been in a new relationship.

Where is Andy now?

Since featuring on Married at First Sight, Andy appears to have been living the high life – travelling in hot air balloons, travelling the world and hanging out with his dog Squid.

Judging by his social media pages, which were last updated in 2019,  it doesn’t look like Andy has found love since Vanessa ended their ‘marriage’, but you never know – he could have found a girlfriend that he’s keeping secret!

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

All about Married at First Sight

Married At First Sight Australia S4 Ep2C
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
