One of the couples on the show is Simon McQuillan and Alene Khatcherian.

Despite a slow start to their relationship, the pair decided to marry, only to realise that it wasn't for them.

However, just months after the show, they sent fans into a meltdown when they were spotted at an event together, sparking rumours they were back on.

So are the rumours true? And are they the real deal now? Here's everything you need to know about their whirlwind romance.

What happened to Alene and Simon?

Married At First Sight Australia's Alene and Simon (Channel 4) Channel 4

From the beginning it was pretty clear that there wasn't much of a spark between Simon and Alene.

Put simply, they were an odd match. She made actual headlines when she asked him to cut his curly hair, and he took a long time to warm up to the idea of love.

Despite their differences, however, fans grew to love them, and the pair decided to stay together until the end of the experiment.

Things seemed promising as they talked about children and shared plans for their future, however, their slow burning love story soon fizzled due to the distance between them.

"It was a difficult decision but we have decided to part ways. We remain the greatest of friends and we will continue to be part of each others' lives," a statement from the pair read.

Are Alene and Simon back together?

Alene and Simon decided to get married, but their love didn't last (Channel 4) Channel 4

Just months after leaving the show, rumours began swirling that they were back on after Alene and Simon were spotted together at an event.

But sadly, it seems the MAFS duo have called it quits for good, as Alene later confirmed that they're no longer an item.

Speaking to OK! magazine, Alene broke her silence on the tragic reason why her union with Simon was doomed from the beginning.

She said: "Besides the distance, the different lifestyles and what he wants to do with his life and what kind of future he wants for himself, there was a huge difference there in the goals.

"So we knew that someone had to sacrifice and we reached a stage where we were like, 'Let's be honest, someone is not going to be happy eventually'."

She went on to advise fans not to hope for a reunion between the pair, confirming that romance is no longer a possibility.

She added: "[Our relationship is] all in the past. And now that we've had the break from each other, we've both realised and understand that it would have been really hard for it to work, only because of the different lifestyles."

Where is Alene now?

It's not known whether Alene is dating now, but it looks like she has well and truly moved on from Simon.

The Sydney nurse previously left a rather suggestive comment on the official Married At First Sight Instagram account, shattering any hope that Season four's golden couple could reunite once again.

"Hey he is HoTz!" Khatcherian commented on a clip promoting MAFS single Ryan, who appeared on Season 5 of the experiment in 2018.

Where is Simon now?

By the looks of Simon's Instagram, it looks like he's enjoying his single life. And judging by a previous comment he made, we'd say he agrees.

Following his split from Alene, the Queensland star shared details on his new love life, saying in 2018: "I went to a party in Brisbane one night, and went into this room with like 16 people lying on the bed. I had four offers that night to go and muck around in the sack with someone."

Married at First Sight Australia is on E4. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.