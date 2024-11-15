Now an adult and portrayed by Normal People star Paul Mescal, Lucius finds his happy family life in Numidia in North Africa torn apart by the arrival of a Roman army – sending him to Rome and into rebellious conflict in the gladiatorial arena of the Colosseum.

One key figure who becomes a rival for Lucius in the film is that of Marcus Acacius, but just who is this man and how does he fit into Roman history? Here's what you need to know about the character and who plays him.

Who is Marcus Acacius in Gladiator II?

Paul Mescal plays Lucius and Pedro Pascal plays Marcus Acacius in Gladiator II from Paramount Pictures. Paramount Pictures

Marcus Acacius is a Roman general who leads an army to take over North Africa for the Roman Empire, bringing war to the doorstep of Lucius Venus.

Despite his military role, Acacius trained under Maximus (Russell Crowe) and some of his good values rubbed off as Acacius did not wish to send streams of men to die at the whims of the Imperium.

In the film, Acacius also serves as an ally and love interest of the distinguished Lucilla (Connie Nielsen), the daughter of the late Emperor Marcus Aurelius (Richard Harris), the sister of Emperor Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix), and mother of Lucius.

Acacius, however, winds up fighting in the Colosseum himself – has he failed to keep the Emperors onside?

Was Marcus Acacius a real historical figure?

No, Marcus Acacius is a fictional character created for Gladiator II.

There is no notable figure of the same name from Roman history.

Who plays Marcus Acacius in Gladiator II?

Chilean and American actor Pedro Pascal portrays Marcus Acacius in Gladiator II.

Pascal is best known for his television roles as Prince Obeyn Martell in Game of Thrones, Javier Pena in Narcos, the titular hero Din Djarin in The Mandalorian, and Joel Miller in The Last of Us.

In addition to these major television roles, Pascal has also starred in the films The Great Wall, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, The Equalizer 2, Triple Frontier, Wonder Woman 1984, and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

Gladiator 2 will arrive in cinemas on 15th November.

