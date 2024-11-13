Indeed, Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix were both Oscar-nominated for their roles – with the former going on to win – and the film also featured memorable turns from two of the finest thespians ever to appear on screen, Richard Harris and Oliver Reed.

The narrative itself was a relatively straightforward revenge tale, focusing on Crowe's Maximus after he is demoted by the corrupt new Emperor Commodus (Phoenix).

Commodus had seized power after murdering his father – previous emperor Marcus Aurelius – who had deemed him unfit to rule and chosen Maximus as his successor instead. When the latter refuses to swear loyalty to Commodus, the new emperor has his wife and son murdered.

Thus, Maximus's bloodthirsty quest to seek revenge and put Rome back on a just path is set in motion, with several memorable battle sequences and classic line deliveries along the way.

While it's not essential to have seen the original before watching the new film, we'd recommend anyone giving it a watch (or rewatch) beforehand – it's currently streaming for free on ITVX.

But we appreciate not everyone has the time to do so, and so with that in mind, read on for everything you need to remember ahead of the new film.

Gladiator recap: Everything you need to remember before watching Gladiator 2

The first film opens in the year 180 AD, when we are introduced to Russell Crowe's Maximus as a respected, successful and immensely popular Roman general who has just secured yet another key victory for the Roman army.

In an intimate conversation with the current emperor, Marcus Aurelius (Richard Harris), the latter informs Maximus that he's his preferred pick to succeed him as emperor, with a duty to restore the Roman Republic.

Sadly, this course of events does not go to plan. The emperor's son Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) – who had been deemed unfit to rule by his father – secretly murders him and seizes the throne, having Maximus arrested when he does not agree to swear loyalty to him.

As if that wasn't enough, he also ensures that his wife and son are murdered – leaving Maximus without anything except, of course, a fire in his heart and a passion for revenge at whatever cost.

Although Maximus manages to kill the captors who had arrested him, he collapses from a combination of his injuries and his grief after finding his murdered family, and is soon discovered by slave traders who sell him to the infamous Gladiator trainer Proximo (Oliver Reed).

And so begins his journey from the bottom back to the top. Maximus's skills from years of combat see him become a feared gladiator who wins support among spectators, while he also finds an ally in Juba (Djimon Hounsou), an African gladiator from Carthage.

Meanwhile, in Rome, Commodus has decided to put on a feast of 150 days of gladiatorial games, which Maximus is taken to participate in by Proximo.

Wearing a masked helmet, he puts on a hugely impressive – and, of course, entertaining – display in his Colosseum debut, winning the support of both the crowd and Commodus – who had been unaware of his true identity.

Joaquin Phoenix & Russell Crowe in Gladiator. Paramount

However, when instructed by the emperor to remove his mask, Maximus reveals himself and proudly declares his quest for vengeance. Although Commodus clearly thinks of having him killed there and then, he decides not to due to the popularity Maximus has won from the crowd.

Instead, he arranges a duel between Maximus and the feared, undefeated gladiator Tigris of Gaul. But despite the presence of several tigers in the Colosseum, Maximus proves his might once again and is victorious in the battle – although he defies Commodus's orders to kill Tigris at the end of the duel, further bolstering his popularity with the crowd, who nickname him Maximus the Merciful.

Commodus becomes increasingly irate and paranoid about the situation, but out of fear of creating a martyr he decides not to have Maximus killed.

Meanwhile, word gets to Maximus that his former legions are still loyal to him, and so he secretly meets with Commodus's sister Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) – whose help he had previously distrusted – and a senator named Gracchus (Derek Jacobi), who agree to help him rejoin his men so they can overthrow the emperor by force.

In his increasing paranoia, Commodus correctly becomes suspicious that something fishy is going on – especially when Lucilla's son Lucius accidentally lets slip about the conspiracy. He threatens Lucilla and has the gladiator barracks attacked – but thanks to the noble sacrifice of Proximo and his men, Maximus manages his escape anyhow.

Commodus, of course, is not done yet. He challenges Maximus to a duel in the Colosseum, convinced that he will win back public approval with a victory. Knowing that he is the underdog, he stabs Maximus ahead of the duel – but that is still not enough to give him the upper hand, and Maximus wins the fight before killing the emperor.

Unfortunately, despite his success, he too succumbs to his wounds – but not before he demands political reforms and imagines reuniting with his wife and son in the afterlife.

How does this link to Gladiator 2?

Connie Nielsen plays Lucilla in Gladiator II from Paramount Pictures. Paramount Pictures

Although Gladiator 2 is set some 16 years after the events of the original, there are key ways in which the two films are linked.

The most important of these is that Paul Mescal's character is Lucius – Lucilla's son from the first film (who was previously played by Spencer Treat Clark).

Not only that, but it is revealed that Lucius is actually Maximus's son. While this is hinted at in the first film – with references to Maximus and Lucilla's prior relationship and the two sharing a kiss before the former's escape – it had never actually been confirmed until it was revealed in a trailer for Gladiator 2.

That creates an obvious link between the two films, and indeed there are many references – not to mention flashbacks – to Maximus and his mission to restore the Roman Republic.

In terms of returning characters, the most notable is Lucilla herself, with Nielsen reprising her role and featuring in some very important scenes with her son. Meanwhile, Derek Jacobi is also back – albeit relatively briefly – as Senator Gracchus.

Unfortunately, Maximus's actions and stated reforms at the end of the first film don't appear to have had much of a lasting impact. The Roman Empire is now overseen by brothers Caracalla (Fred Hechinger) and Geta (Joseph Quinn), who, if anything, are even more deranged and evil than Commodus.

Much of the film is therefore centred around the idea of returning to the dream of Rome put forward by both Maximus and Marcus Aurelius in the first film.

Gladiator II is coming to cinemas on Friday 15th November 2024.

