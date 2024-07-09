Gladiator 2 follows Lucius Verus, played by Spencer Treat Clark in the original film, as an adult portrayed by popular Normal People star Paul Mescal.

Following the stunning first look at the new film, we are just begging for more!

However, who else joins him in the Gladiator sequel? Here's everything you need to know about the Gladiator 2 cast.

Gladiator 2 cast: Full list of stars in sequel film with Paul Mescal

The following people star in Gladiator II.

Paul Mescal as Lucius Verus

Pedro Pascal as Marcus Acacius

Connie Nielsen as Lucilla

Denzel Washington as Macrinus

Joseph Quinn as Emperor Geta

Fred Hechinger as Emperor Caracalla

Derek Jacobi as Senator Gracchus

May Calamawy

Lior Raz

Peter Mensah

Matt Lucas

Here is all you need to know about the major players in the story.

Paul Mescal plays Lucius Verus

Paul Mescal plays Lucius in Gladiator II from Paramount Pictures. Paramount Pictures

Who is Lucius Verus? The son of Lucilla and the rightful heir of Imperial Rome, Lucius was sent away to live in Numidia by his mother for his safety. Years passed and, despite being an outsider, Lucius made a life for himself and had a beloved wife and child. However, the arrival of the Roman Empire on his doorstep spells disaster for Numidia and sees Lucius brought to Rome as a prisoner of war. He comes face to face with his mother when he is forced to fight for his life in the gladiatorial arena.

Where else have you seen Paul Mescal? Following his breakthrough role in the BBC/Hulu series Normal People, Irish actor Paul Mescal has had multiple acclaimed roles on stage and screen, including parts in the films The Lost Daughter, Aftersun, Foe, and All of Us Strangers.

Pedro Pascal plays Marcus Acacius

Pedro Pascal plays Marcus Acacius in Gladiator II from Paramount Pictures. Paramount Pictures

Who is Marcus Acacius? A Roman general who previously trained beneath Russell Crowe's Maximus but who was not seen in the first film, Acacius arrives in Numidia with Roman forces and soon decimates it and takes Lucius prisoner. Acacius is a rising political power in Rome and is the new man in the life of Lucilla.

Where else have you seen Pedro Pascal? Following his breakthrough role as Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones, Chilean-American actor Pedro Pascal has appeared in the acclaimed television series Narcos, The Mandalorian and The Last of Us, as well as parts in films including Wonder.

Connie Nielsen plays Lucilla

Connie Nielsen plays Lucilla in Gladiator II from Paramount Pictures. Paramount Pictures

Who is Lucilla? The daughter of Emperor Marcus Aurelius and sister of Emperor Commodus, Lucilla is a political player in her own right and parted with her beloved son Lucius Verus following the first film and the death of her lover Maximus. In the new film, Lucilla is in danger from the twin Emperors Geta and Caracalla.

Where else have you seen Connie Nielsen? Outside of her breakout role in the original Gladiator, Danish actress Nielsen is best known for her film roles in Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984, Soldier, Mission to Mars, One Hour Photo, Basic, The Hunted, The Ice Harvest, Nymphomaniac, 3 Days to Kill, Inheritance, and Nobody.

Denzel Washington plays Macrinus

Denzel Washington plays Macrinus in Gladiator II from Paramount Pictures. Paramount Pictures

Who is Macrinus? A former slave who has become a wealthy arm and commodity dealer but holds a grudge against the Emperors. Macrinus has been said to have a stable of gladiators.

Where else have you seen Denzel Washington? An iconic actor, producer and director of the silver screen, the Oscar-winning American star Denzel Washington is known for film roles including his Oscar-winning turns in Glory and Training Day, plus parts in Mo' Better Blues, Mississippi Masala, Philadelphia, Courage Under Fire, Remember the Titans, Man on Fire, Inside Man, American Gangster, and The Equalizer trilogy, plus his films Antwone Fisher, The Great Debaters and Fences.

Joseph Quinn plays Emperor Geta

Joseph Quinn plays Emperor Geta in Gladiator II from Paramount Pictures. Paramount Pictures

Who is Emperor Geta? One of the twin co-emperors of Rome, who symbolises the moral decline of the empire and who serves as one of the antagonists of the film.

Where else have you seen Joseph Quinn? Following his breakout role in Stranger Things, British actor Joseph Quinn has been cast in numerous films, including Hoard, A Quiet Place: Day One, and as The Human Torch in the upcoming Fantastic Four from Marvel Studios.

Fred Hechinger plays Emperor Caracalla

Fred Hechinger plays Emperor Caracalla in Gladiator II from Paramount Pictures. Paramount Pictures

Who is Emperor Caracalla? One of the twin co-emperors of Rome symbolises, who the moral decline of the empire and serves as one of the antagonists of the film.

Where else have you seen Fred Hechinger? American actor Fred Hechinger is known for his film roles in Eighth Grade, News of the World, The Woman in the Window and The Fear Street Trilogy, as well as television roles including The White Lotus and Pam & Tommy.

Sir Derek Jacobi plays Senator Gracchus

Sir Derek Jacobi. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for SOLT

Who is Senator Gracchus? A principled senator who believes in democracy and honour and the restoration of the Roman Republic, Senator Gracchus is one of only two characters returning from the first film.

Where else have you seen Sir Derek Jacobi? A renowned British thespian with iconic roles on stage and screen, Sir Derek Jacobi reprises his role in the film Gladiator. Jacobi is also known for roles in the likes of Roman drama series I, Claudius, The Tenth Man, Last Tango in Halifax, Doctor Who, and the films Othello, The Day of the Jackal, Henry V, Dead Again, Hamlet, Gosford Park, Nanny McPhee, The Riddle, The King's Speech, My Week with Marilyn, Anonymous, Cinderella and Murder on the Orient Express.

Gladiator 2 will arrive in cinemas on 15th November.

