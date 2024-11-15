Now an adult, he's had something of a makeover this time around, played by Normal People and Aftersun star Paul Mescal.

When we meet him, he's living far away from Rome, but as the film progresses fate brings him back to the place of his childhood as he's drawn into a dramatic tale of brutal revenge.

But just who is Lucius? And is he based on a real historical figure? Read on for everything you need to know.

Who is Lucius in Gladiator II?

Lucius is the central character of Gladiator II. He is the former heir to the Roman Empire who lives a long way from Rome at the beginning of the film, now living in the African Kingdom of Numidia with his wife and going by the name Hanno.

But when his wife is killed and he is taken captive by the invading Roman army, Lucius begins to train as a gladiator and is spurred on by a burning desire for revenge against Marcus Acacius, who he deems responsible for ripping his life apart.

Of course, anyone familiar with the first film will remember that Lucius previously appeared as a child (played by Spencer Treat Clark) in that movie, the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) and the nephew of corrupt Emperor Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix).

Spencer Treat Clark as Lucius an Joaquin Phoenix as Commodus in Gladiator. Paramount

But a new revelation in the sequel – given away in the trailer – is that his father is Maximus, the original protagonist memorably played by Russell Crowe. Although there had been some hints about this in the first film, and it had emerged as a popular fan theory in the intervening years, this is the first time it has been made official.

At the start of Gladiator II, Lucius has not had any contact with his mother for 15 years, meaning a lot rests on their first meeting once he returns to Rome – a key scene in the new film.

Was Lucius a real historical figure?

Well... yes and no. While it's true that Lucilla did have a son named Lucius Verus – who was actually co-ruler of the Roman Empire during the reign of Commodus – he died at the age of 12.

The version of Lucius we see in the film is therefore essentially a fictional character, taking his name from Lucilla's real son but very little else besides.

Who plays Lucius in Gladiator II?

Irish actor Paul Mescal plays Lucius in the film, taking over from Spencer Treat Clark who played him as a child in the original.

Mescal has become a huge global star ever since breaking out with his starring role in Normal People in 2020. He has since appeared in a string of acclaimed films, starting with a minor role in Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Lost Daughter in 2021 and following it up with an Oscar-nominated turn in the superb Aftersun and a hugely affecting role opposite Andrew Scott in the incredibly moving All of Us Strangers.

Other film credits include Carmen, God's Creatures and Foe, and he has plenty of other projects in the pipeline, including The History of Sound, Hamnet and Richard Linklater's Merrily We Roll Along – which is shooting over a period of 20 years.

Paul Mescal attends the Soho House Awards at DUMBO House on September 07, 2023 in New York City. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com ahead of Gladiator II's release, returning Lucilla star Connie Nielsen was full of praise for Mescal and what he brought to the role of Lucius which made him different from Russell Crowe's Maximus.

"I think Russell brought... sort of, like, grandeur to the role," she explained.

"What Paul brings to the role is, like, this deeper story, a story of a child who has been abandoned, of someone who has seen unbelievable injustice, and he brings to the role of Lucius such intensity and a feeling."

Gladiator 2 is now showing in UK cinemas.

