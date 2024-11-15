Who is Lucius in Gladiator 2? Paul Mescal replaces Spencer Treat Clark
Normal People and Aftersun star Mescal takes on the lead role in Ridley Scott's sequel.
There aren't too many returning faces in Ridley Scott's sequel to his 2000 epic Gladiator – due in large part to the fact that so many of the original characters were killed off in the first film.
But one character from that first film who plays a key role – in fact the biggest role of all – in the new film is Lucius, the son of Lucilla and nephew of Commodus who was previously played as a child by Spencer Treat Clark.
Now an adult, he's had something of a makeover this time around, played by Normal People and Aftersun star Paul Mescal.
When we meet him, he's living far away from Rome, but as the film progresses fate brings him back to the place of his childhood as he's drawn into a dramatic tale of brutal revenge.
But just who is Lucius? And is he based on a real historical figure? Read on for everything you need to know.
Who is Lucius in Gladiator II?
Lucius is the central character of Gladiator II. He is the former heir to the Roman Empire who lives a long way from Rome at the beginning of the film, now living in the African Kingdom of Numidia with his wife and going by the name Hanno.
But when his wife is killed and he is taken captive by the invading Roman army, Lucius begins to train as a gladiator and is spurred on by a burning desire for revenge against Marcus Acacius, who he deems responsible for ripping his life apart.
Of course, anyone familiar with the first film will remember that Lucius previously appeared as a child (played by Spencer Treat Clark) in that movie, the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) and the nephew of corrupt Emperor Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix).
But a new revelation in the sequel – given away in the trailer – is that his father is Maximus, the original protagonist memorably played by Russell Crowe. Although there had been some hints about this in the first film, and it had emerged as a popular fan theory in the intervening years, this is the first time it has been made official.
At the start of Gladiator II, Lucius has not had any contact with his mother for 15 years, meaning a lot rests on their first meeting once he returns to Rome – a key scene in the new film.
Was Lucius a real historical figure?
Well... yes and no. While it's true that Lucilla did have a son named Lucius Verus – who was actually co-ruler of the Roman Empire during the reign of Commodus – he died at the age of 12.
The version of Lucius we see in the film is therefore essentially a fictional character, taking his name from Lucilla's real son but very little else besides.
Who plays Lucius in Gladiator II?
Irish actor Paul Mescal plays Lucius in the film, taking over from Spencer Treat Clark who played him as a child in the original.
Mescal has become a huge global star ever since breaking out with his starring role in Normal People in 2020. He has since appeared in a string of acclaimed films, starting with a minor role in Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Lost Daughter in 2021 and following it up with an Oscar-nominated turn in the superb Aftersun and a hugely affecting role opposite Andrew Scott in the incredibly moving All of Us Strangers.
Other film credits include Carmen, God's Creatures and Foe, and he has plenty of other projects in the pipeline, including The History of Sound, Hamnet and Richard Linklater's Merrily We Roll Along – which is shooting over a period of 20 years.
Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com ahead of Gladiator II's release, returning Lucilla star Connie Nielsen was full of praise for Mescal and what he brought to the role of Lucius which made him different from Russell Crowe's Maximus.
"I think Russell brought... sort of, like, grandeur to the role," she explained.
"What Paul brings to the role is, like, this deeper story, a story of a child who has been abandoned, of someone who has seen unbelievable injustice, and he brings to the role of Lucius such intensity and a feeling."
Gladiator 2 is now showing in UK cinemas.
