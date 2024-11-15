Well, in Gladiator II there are not one, but two tyrannical emperors in the form of twin brothers Geta and Caracalla – with two theatrical turns from two rising stars in Hollywood.

So, who were the real Emperor Caracalla and Geta and what happened to them? Plus, who portrays them in Gladiator II?

Who were Emperors Caracalla and Geta?

As both Co-Emperors of the Roman Empire and brothers, Caracalla and Geta did not have a pleasant relationship.

The pair initially ruled alongside their father, Emperor Septimus Severus, who hoped that upon his death they would continue to rule side-by-side.

Unlike in the film, Caracalla and Geta were not twin siblings, with Caracalla being the older of the two.

However, the brothers proved incapable of sharing their rule and even considered splitting the Roman Empire between them but this was prevented by their influential mother, Julia Domna.

What happened to Emperor Geta?

Geta killed by Caracalla in the arms of his mother Julia Domna (212 AD), Plate 27, engraving by Persichini from a drawing by Pinelli, from The History of the Roman Emperors from Augustus to Constantine, by Jean Baptiste Louis Crevier, 1837, Rome. Icas94 / De Agostini Picture Library via Getty Images

In the end, the feud between the two powerful brothers proved too great and Caracalla had Geta murdered while attending a peace meeting with their mother. The younger brother died in their mother's arms.

Following this, Caracalla had 20,000 men and women either murdered or proscribed for being the followers of Geta.

What happened to Emperor Caracalla?

The tyrant Emperor Caracalla would rule for a further six years and campaigned away from Rome with military disasters.

Caracalla himself was not interested in the day-to-day minutiae or ruling and left much to his mother, instead pursuing his military endeavours and expensive architectural endeavours

Eventually, Caracalla was murdered by one of his soldiers from the Praetorian Guard in what is now modern-day Turkey.

In the aftermath of his death and the ascension of Emperor Macrinus, Caracalla's mother Julia Domna ended her own life.

Who plays Emperor Geta in Gladiator II?

Joseph Quinn plays Emperor Geta in Gladiator II. Paramount Pictures

British actor Joseph Quinn portrays Emperor Geta in Gladiator II.

Quinn is best known for his role as Eddie Munson in Stranger Things season 4 and has since gone on to star in films such as Horde and A Quiet Place: Day One.

The actor will soon be seen joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as The Human Torch/Johnny Storm in Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Who plays Emperor Caracalla in Gladiator II?

Fred Hechinger plays Emperor Caracalla in Gladiator II from Paramount Pictures. Paramount Pictures

American actor Fred Hechinger portrays Emperor Caracalla in Gladiator II.

Hechinger is best known for his roles in the first season of The White Lotus and Pam & Tommy, along with film roles in Eighth Grade, News of the World, and The Woman in the World.

He is due to portray Chameleon/Dmitri Smerdyakov in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe film Kraven the Hunter.

Gladiator 2 will arrive in cinemas on Friday 15th November.

