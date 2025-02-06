However, the truth is that Gibson never had cancer; her online business was built on a lie.

Her story is paralleled in Apple Cider Vinegar with that of Milla Blake (Alycia Debnam-Carey); another wellness influencer chronicling her health journey, except she actually does have cancer.

The latter character is inspired by the late Australian internet personality Jess Ainscough, also known as the Wellness Warrior. You can read more about herself and Gibson in our full explanation of the Apple Cider Vinegar true story.

Alternatively, if you'd like to know more about the Apple Cider Vinegar cast, you're in the right place. Read on for a full guide to the characters and actors in the Netflix series – including where you might have seen them before.

Apple Cider Vinegar: Full list of actors and characters

Aisha Dee and Alycia Debnam-Carey star in Apple Cider Vinegar. Ben King/Netflix

Here's a brief overview of the key names involved in Netflix's drama miniseries Apple Cider Vinegar – scroll on for more detailed profiles of each actor and character, including some comparisons with their real-life counterparts.

Kaitlyn Dever as Belle Gibson

Alycia Debnam-Carey as Milla Blake

Aisha Dee as Chanelle

Phoenix Raei as Hek

Tilda Cobham-Hervey as Lucy

Mark Coles Smith as Justin

Ashley Zukerman as Clive

Susie Porter as Tamara

Matt Nable as Joe

Chai Hansen as Arlo

Catherine McClements as Julie

Essie Davis as Natalie Dal-Bello

Richard Davies as Sean

Kieran Darcy-Smith as Andrew Dal-Bello

Doris Younane as Doctor Chidiac

Sibylla Budd as Tara Brown

Jeremy Stanford as Doctor Walsh

Kaitlyn Dever plays Belle Gibson

On the left, Kaitlyn Dever in Apple Cider Vinegar. On the right, the actual Belle Gibson on 60 Minutes Australia. Ben King/Netflix/60 Minutes Australia

Who is Belle Gibson? Belle Gibson is the principal subject of Apple Cider Vinegar. In the early days of Instagram, she became a phenomenon after telling the world she was controlling a malignant brain tumour through diet and wellness. Followers were fascinated by her health journey, which was chronicled on her personal social media and later spawned a popular cooking brand named The Whole Pantry. This empire would come crashing down when a shocking secret emerged: Belle doesn't really have cancer.

What else has Kaitlyn Dever been in? Dever broke out on US sitcom Last Man Standing and crime drama Justified, before earning acclaim for performances in Booksmart, Unbelievable and Dopesick. Last year, she appeared in Hulu/Disney Plus sci-fi horror flick No One Will Save You and, coming up, will return to the genre for The Last of Us season 2.

Alycia Debnam-Carey plays Milla Blake

On the left, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Milla in Apple Cider Vinegar. On the right, late influencer Jess Ainscough. Netflix/Ben King/Don Arnold/WireImage

Who is Milla Blake? Milla is another early online influencer, who maintains a similar public persona to Belle, with the crucial difference that she isn't lying about having cancer. Milla has a strong belief in alternative therapies that are not supported by scientific evidence, prompting other cancer sufferers to ponder whether such controversial treatments are right for them. The character is inspired by late Australian wellness blogger Jessica Ainscough.

What else has Alycia Debnam-Carey been in? Debnam-Carey is best known for major roles in young adult sci-fi series The 100 and horror drama Fear the Walking Dead. She also played the title role in miniseries The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart and, last year, appeared in Netflix original film It's What's Inside.

Aisha Dee plays Chanelle

On the left, Aisha Dee in Apple Cider Vinegar. On the right, Chanelle McAuliffe on ITV's This Morning. Ben King/Netflix/ITV/This Morning

Who is Chanelle? Chanelle is a close personal friend of Milla Blake, who is supportive of her decision to turn to alternative therapies instead of conventional medicine, even helping her manage the business side of her online presence. She eventually crosses paths with Belle Gibson and is, at first, similarly amazed by her story.

What else has Aisha Dee been in? Dee is probably best known for playing the role of Kat Edison in comedy-drama series The Bold Type. Her other credits include Netflix film Look Both Ways and St Vincent feature The Nowhere Inn.

Phoenix Raei plays Hek

Phoenix Raei plays Hek in Apple Cider Vinegar. Ben King/Netflix

Who is Hek? Hek is a crisis PR manager that Belle hires in the wake of damaging media reports that call her credibility and honesty into question.

What else has Phoenix Raei been in? Raei played Dale in the first season of Netflix mega-hit The Night Agent, plus other titles for the streaming platform such as Clickbait and Stateless. Raei has also appeared in Apple TV+ series Tehran.

Tilda Cobham-Hervey plays Lucy

Tilda Cobham-Hervey stars in Apple Cider Vinegar. Netflix

Who is Lucy? Lucy is Justin's wife, who learns she has breast cancer at the beginning of the series. She chooses to undergo conventional medical treatment, but also expresses an interest in the wellness practices promoted by Belle Gibson.

What else has Tilda Cobham-Hervey been in? Hervey previously worked with Apple Cider Vinegar star Alycia Debnam-Carey on the Australian drama miniseries The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart. Her other credits include Daisy Ridley drama Young Woman and the Sea and action-thriller Hotel Mumbai, on which she met partner Dev Patel.

Mark Coles Smith plays Justin

Mark Coles Smith plays Justin in Apple Cider Vinegar. Ben King/Netflix

Who is Justin? Justin is a journalist for a Melbourne newspaper, who is highly sceptical of the alternative therapies that Belle Gibson claims to be using to effectively limit her cancer's development. The story is particularly personal for him as his wife, Lucy, is fighting cancer and at risk of being influenced by Gibson's lies. Justin is a composite character inspired by the journalists who exposed the influencer, including Richard Guilliatt, Beau Donelly and Nick Toscano.

What else has Mark Coles Smith been in? Smith has primarily worked on TV shows and films produced in his home country of Australia, including The Clearing, Mystery Road: Origin, Savage River and Halifax: Retribution.

Ashley Zukerman plays Clive

(L-R) Ashley Zukerman as Clive, Kaitlyn Dever as Belle in Apple Cider Vinegar. Netflix

Who is Clive? Clive is a web developer who becomes romantically involved with Belle Gibson. He is initially unaware that she is lying about her cancer, supporting herself and her young son through what he believes is a genuine health battle.

What else has Ashley Zukerman been in? Recently, Zukerman debuted in the second season of Apple TV+ sci-fi drama Silo, while previously he made several appearances in HBO satirical drama Succession, playing Shiv Roy love interest Nate Sofrelli. Other credits include Kate Mara miniseries A Teacher and Netflix's 2021 horror trilogy Fear Street.

Susie Porter plays Tamara

Susie Porter photographed at the Apple Cider Vinegar premiere in Sydney. Netflix/Edward Tran Photography

Who is Tamara? Tamara is Milla's mother. She decides to support her daughter's decision to treat her cancer with alternative therapies, despite some initial hesitancy.

What else has Susie Porter been in? Porter has recently appeared in Paramount Plus thriller No Escape and Disney Plus comedy-drama The Artful Dodger. Previously, she played the role of Marie Winter in the final three seasons of prison drama Wentworth.

Matt Nable plays Joe

Matt Nable photographed at the Apple Cider Vinegar premiere in Sydney. Netflix/Edward Tran Photography

Who is Joe? Joe is Milla's father. He is far less happy about her adoption of alternative therapies and wellness, wanting nothing more than her to return to the scientifically-backed conventional treatments.

What else has Matt Nable been in? Nable has previously bagged roles in acclaimed Australian comedy-drama Mr Inbetween, legal drama The Twelve and crime series Bay of Fires. He also played DC Comics villain Ra's al Ghul in The CW's Arrow.

Sibylla Budd plays Tara Brown

On the left, actor Sibylla Budd. And on the right, 60 Minutes presenter Tara Brown. Graham Denholm/WireImage/60 Minutes

Who is Tara Brown? Tara is a journalist and presenter for the Australian current affairs programme 60 Minutes, who interviews Belle after her fall from grace.

What else has Sibylla Budd been in? Her recent credits include Operation Buffalo, Picnic at Hanging Rock and Tomorrow, When the War Began.

Richard Davies plays Sean

Richard Davies plays Sean in Apple Cider Vinegar. Ben King/Netflix

Who is Sean? Sean is a journalist who works at the same newspaper as Justin.

What else has Richard Davies been in? Davies has appeared in Australian TV shows The Newsreader and Fisk.

Chai Hansen plays Arlo

Who is Arlo? Arlo is Milla's boyfriend, who shares her interest in wellness and supports her alternative treatments.

What else has Chai Hansen been in? Hansen's past credits include Prime Video's Night Sky and Australian series The Newsreader. He also played a leading role in children's show Mako Mermaids and young adult drama The 100.

Catherine McClements plays Julie

Who is Julie? Julie is the editor Belle works with at Penguin Books Australia, which signs a deal for her The Whole Pantry-branded cook book.

What else has Catherine McClements been in? Another alum of The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, you may also have seen McClements in Netflix thriller Pieces of Her and Australia-based Death in Paradise spin-off Return to Paradise.

Essie Davis plays Natalie Dal-Bello

Who is Natalie? Natalie is Belle's mother. She has a fraught relationship with her daughter, with the two becoming estranged during prior to her rise to fame.

What else has Essie Davis been in? Davis earned international acclaim for her performance in high-concept horror flick The Babadook. She went on to roles in high-profile projects such as Game of Thrones, Assassin's Creed, The White Princess and Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities. Coming up, she'll be seen in sci-fi horror series Alien: Earth.

Kieran Darcy-Smith plays Andrew Dal-Bello

Who is Andrew? Andrew is Belle's step-father, with whom she has an even frostier relationship.

What else has Kieran Darcy-Smith been in? Darcy-Smith has appeared in various Australian projects, including comedy-drama Mr Inbetween and soap opera Home and Away.

Apple Cider Vinegar is available to stream on Netflix.

