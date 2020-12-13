When is the Alien series on TV?

Last week’s Disney Investor Day proved to be an exciting event in the world of TV, with numerous Marvel, FX and Pixar projects being announced – including a series based on 1979 film Alien.

With Fargo’s Noah Hawley at the helm of this reboot, Alien will be set “not too far into the future” on planet Earth and is heading to US network FX.

Here’s everything we know about FX’s Alien show so far.

When is the Alien show on FX?

An official release date for FX’s Alien series has not yet been announced as the project was only recently confirmed by Disney during the company’s Investor Day – however, keep tabs on this page as we’ll be updating it with any new information we receive.

Alien is currently in development at @FXNetworks. The first TV series based on the classic film series is helmed by Fargo and Legion's @noahhawley. Expect a scary thrill ride set not too far in the future here on Earth. pic.twitter.com/jZe1CRFAZD — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

Is Noah Hawley involved in the Alien show?

As revealed by Disney, screenwriter Noah Hawley will be at the helm of this TV reboot based on the classic 1979 film, with the film’s director Ridley Scott in “advanced negotiations” to join the project as an executive producer, FX chief John Landgraf announced.

Hawley is best known for creating FX shows such as Fargo and Legion, as well as for directing 2019 drama Lucy in the Sky starring Natalie Portman, Jon Hamm and Zazie Beetz.

What is the Alien show about?

While not much is known about the series so far, FX boss Landgraf said that is would be “set not too far into our future” and the first Alien story to take place on Earth.

“By blending both the timeless horror of the first Alien film with the non-stop action of the second, it’s going to be a scary thrill ride that will blow people back in their seats,” he added.

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.