Further episodes will then be released weekly on Wednesdays, until the full run is available on Wednesday 24th September.

The official synopsis for the series says: "In the year 2120, the Earth is governed by five corporations: Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic and Threshold.

"In this Corporate Era, cyborgs (humans with both biological and artificial parts) and synthetics (humanoid robots with artificial intelligence) exist alongside humans."

Timothy Olyphant as Kirsh in Alien: Earth. Patrick Brown/FX

The synopsis continues: "But the game is changed when the wunderkind Founder and CEO of Prodigy Corporation unlocks a new technological advancement: hybrids (humanoid robots infused with human consciousness).

"The first hybrid prototype named Wendy marks a new dawn in the race for immortality. After Weyland-Yutani’s spaceship collides into Prodigy City, Wendy and the other hybrids encounter mysterious life forms more terrifying than anyone could have ever imagined."

Jonathan Ajayi as Smee, Adarsh Gourav as Slightly, Sydney Chandler as Wendy, Timothy Olyphant as Kirsh, Kit Young as Tootles, Erana James as Curly and Lily Newmark as Nibs in Alien: Earth FX

Alongside news of the show's release date, a host of new images have been released, including ones showing Wendy, as played by Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant as Kirsh, Alex Lawther as Hermit, Lily Newmark as Nibs, Erana James as Curly, Adarsh Gourav as Slightly, Jonathan Ajayi as Smee and Kit Young as Tootles.

Also starring are Samuel Blenkin as Boy Kavalier, Babou Ceesay as Morrow, Adrian Edmondson as Atom Eins, David Rysdahl as Arthur Sylvia, Essie Davis as Dame Sylvia, Diêm Camille as Siberian, Moe Bar-El as Rashidi and Sandra Yi Sencindiver as Yutani.

Alex Lawther as Hermit in Alien: Earth. FX

FX boss John Landgraf has previously teased that the series will be a blend of Alien's horror and Aliens's action, and that it would be an "an ongoing series", meaning if the first season is well received and highly viewed it is likely to return for season 2.

He said: "By blending both the timeless horror of the first Alien film with the non-stop action of the second, it's going to be a scary thrill ride that will blow people back in their seats."

Alien: Earth will be released in 2025. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £4.99 a month or £89.90 a year now.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.