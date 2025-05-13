Alien: Earth confirms Disney Plus release date for franchise's first series
New images have also been released for Noah Hawley's show.
Long after it was first confirmed that Noah Hawley was working on a new Alien project, the first series in the sci-fi/horror franchise, the release date has finally been confirmed for Alien: Earth.
The eight-episode series will premiere on Wednesday 13th August, with the first two episodes being made available to stream at once on Disney Plus.
Further episodes will then be released weekly on Wednesdays, until the full run is available on Wednesday 24th September.
The official synopsis for the series says: "In the year 2120, the Earth is governed by five corporations: Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic and Threshold.
"In this Corporate Era, cyborgs (humans with both biological and artificial parts) and synthetics (humanoid robots with artificial intelligence) exist alongside humans."
The synopsis continues: "But the game is changed when the wunderkind Founder and CEO of Prodigy Corporation unlocks a new technological advancement: hybrids (humanoid robots infused with human consciousness).
"The first hybrid prototype named Wendy marks a new dawn in the race for immortality. After Weyland-Yutani’s spaceship collides into Prodigy City, Wendy and the other hybrids encounter mysterious life forms more terrifying than anyone could have ever imagined."
Alongside news of the show's release date, a host of new images have been released, including ones showing Wendy, as played by Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant as Kirsh, Alex Lawther as Hermit, Lily Newmark as Nibs, Erana James as Curly, Adarsh Gourav as Slightly, Jonathan Ajayi as Smee and Kit Young as Tootles.
Also starring are Samuel Blenkin as Boy Kavalier, Babou Ceesay as Morrow, Adrian Edmondson as Atom Eins, David Rysdahl as Arthur Sylvia, Essie Davis as Dame Sylvia, Diêm Camille as Siberian, Moe Bar-El as Rashidi and Sandra Yi Sencindiver as Yutani.
FX boss John Landgraf has previously teased that the series will be a blend of Alien's horror and Aliens's action, and that it would be an "an ongoing series", meaning if the first season is well received and highly viewed it is likely to return for season 2.
He said: "By blending both the timeless horror of the first Alien film with the non-stop action of the second, it's going to be a scary thrill ride that will blow people back in their seats."
Alien: Earth will be released in 2025. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £4.99 a month or £89.90 a year now.
Authors
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.