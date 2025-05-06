Speaking with Variety, Merced said of the preparation for the scene: "We worked a lot with an intimacy coordinator. Her name was Kathy [Kadler], and she was really great. She made us feel really comfortable, but also we had already worked together for more than half the season at that point. Ellie and I were really comfortable too.

"I think what we wanted to make sure was that more than anything there was some sort of consent in the scene, because they’re obviously both in very vulnerable positions. So we were very detailed about that scene."

Merced continued: "We all had ideas, right? Because we wanted it to be sexy. We wanted it to be emotional and charged, but also smart and show their relationship and how it’s going to change now that this barrier has been broken.

"Specifically, I wanted Dina to be the one to unzip her own pants, take Ellie’s hand and actively guide it down her body.

"Because even though Ellie is technically the one who’s on top, I think it’s showing they both have agency in this decision to take it to the next step. And I think it was beautiful. And I think, yeah, we made some really wise decisions there."

Speaking with RadioTimes.com earlier this year, Ellie star Bella Ramsey revealed that they didn't have a chemistry test with Merced, and instead were told, "'Here you go, spend the rest of the year together and like each other," as they were with Pedro Pascal for season 1.

Ramsey explained: "We were very much just, like, thrown into it, and yeah, relied on each other heavily throughout the whole thing, as you always do with someone that you're working with that closely."

