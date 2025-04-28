Co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann explained the choice while speaking together on HBO's The Last of Us Podcast, with Mazin noting that Ellie placing coffee beans at Joel's grave was an addition that wasn't in the game.

Druckmann, who was also behind the game, said that he always tells Mazin that "if we change something, it better be really good", before adding that "this is really good!".

"In the game," Mazin explained, "[Ellie] kneels by the grave and she picks up the dirt and she touches the earth as if the dirt is some connection to him."

He then said that, in the show, "she leaves him this gift, these coffee beans, because coffee meant so much to Joel, it became this rare thing, after the outbreak, to find. We see this little smile on her face. It's a really beautiful moment".

Bella Ramsey in The Last of Us. HBO

Mazin explained: "This is a chance for all of us to say goodbye. I think, as viewers, we are pretty much where Ellie is. I think people have been, hopefully, looking forward to this episode, but it's been a rough week since what happened. And when it begins, we're all in that space of being ripped up.

"By this point, my hope is that everyone can kind of be where Ellie is, which is to say, heartbroken, but quietly and calmly saying goodbye on our way to avenging him. And I loved the idea of coffee beans because she didn't like coffee. She thinks it tastes like burnt shit, and she never got it.

Read more:

"This was for him. This was a him thing. The smile that Bella does there that turns into this... it's different, it's not screaming, it's not crying anymore, there are tears in her eyes but they're not rolling. This is the next level of grief. This is the long pain, the long ache, not the acute misery.

"She does still put her hand on that dirt because I thought it's so beautiful. And then we all get to say goodbye to him, and I thought that was important to honour him."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

There are still four episodes left to air of this season of The Last of Us, while a third season has also already been confirmed.

The Last of Us season 2 is streaming on Sky Atlantic and NOW with an Entertainment Membership.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on this week. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.