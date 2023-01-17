This particular name is dropped in the first episode, while Bella Ramsey's Ellie and Merle Dandridge's Marlene are talking about the mysterious group known as the Fireflies. Marlene is the leader of the Boston branch of the Fireflies, and Ellie accuses them of being terrorists. Marlene replies, "Was Riley a terrorist?" The question sparks an emotional response from Ellie.

Now that The Last of Us TV show has started its run on HBO, Sky Atlantic and NOW , viewers are starting to have questions. And after the first episode, one of those queries is... who is Riley?

Given that Riley is a character that did not appear in the original Last of Us game, and she's never seen or mentioned elsewhere in this episode, it's no surprise that some viewers are looking for answers about her. Keep on reading and we'll explain everything, although we'll try to steer clear of spoilers.

Who is Riley in The Last of Us?

Storm Reid as Riley in an official poster for The Last of Us. HBO/Sky Atlantic/NOW

In the world of The Last of Us, Riley is a key figure in Ellie's childhood. A close friend, trusted confidant and potential love interest, she is generally portrayed as being a little bit wiser and more proactive than Ellie — she gets involved with the activists known as the Fireflies while Ellie does not.

Although Riley did not appear in the original 2013 game, this character has become a fan favourite through spin-off material. She was introduced in the comic book series The Last of Us: American Dreams, before appearing on screen in the 2014 expansion The Last of Us: Left Behind (where she was played by Yaani King).

This piece of downloadable content (DLC) effectively added an extra chapter to the original game, using lengthy flashbacks to fill in details of Ellie's backstory prior to meeting Joel. It saw, among other things, Ellie and Riley goofing off in an abandoned mall. We'd highly recommend playing Left Behind if you haven't already had the pleasure. It's a terrific exploration of the world and offers massive insights into Ellie.

It has already been announced that Storm Reid (who you might recognise from Euphoria or A Wrinkle in Time) will be playing Riley in The Last of Us TV show, although it remains to be seen when she will appear or how large her role will be.

Promotional materials like the image above, which shows Riley near a fairground carousel, have led fans to speculate that the flashbacks from Left Behind could be weaved into the Last of Us series. Certainly, the mention of Riley in episode 1 is a promising sign for fans of the character.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press about the changes that were made in adapting the game for TV, The Last of Us co-showrunner Craig Mazin (who developed the show with Neil Druckmann, the creative director of the games) did hint that material outside of the original game has been considered for inclusion.

Mazin told us: "There were so many things we got to do in the show that I was so excited about because they were either things that Neil had wanted to put in the game, but they didn't have time, or they were new things that they had thought of after [making the game]."

That quote doesn't rule out the possibility that fans of Left Behind will be pleased as The Last of Us continues its run. Hopefully, then, it won't be long before this mention of Riley is paid off!

