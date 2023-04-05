The episode, titled Chapter 22: Guns for Hire, sees Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) arrive on outer rim planet Plazir-15, which has retained its independence from the fledgling New Republic.

Star Wars fans were shocked to see singer-songwriter Lizzo and comic actor Jack Black appear as guest stars in The Mandalorian season 3 episode 6, which is available to stream on Disney Plus from today.

Din and Bo-Katan initially head there to make contact with the latter's old mercenary squad, who have been hired as protection given that the planet cannot rely on support from other systems.

Simon Kassianides and Mercedes Varnado (also known as WWE's Sasha Banks) return to The Mandalorian cast as warriors Axe Woves and Soska Reeves, who had previously been loyal to Bo-Katan – but they aren't the only familiar faces.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who does Lizzo play in The Mandalorian?

Lizzo stars in The Mandalorian season 3 episode 6 alongside Grogu. Disney+/Lucasfilm

Upon their arrival on Plazir-15, Din and Bo-Katan are summoned for a compulsory meeting with the eccentric leaders.

The planet prides itself on being a direct democracy, with the noble Duchess (Lizzo) and her partner, Captain Bombardier (Black), describing themselves as both royals and elected leaders.

Read more:

The Duchess reveals that her family has served as nobility on Plazir-15 since it was originally settled, while her consort is a more recent arrival.

Lizzo is primarily known for her thriving music career, most recently winning Record of the Year for About Damn Time at the Grammy Awards 2023, but she has acted before in crime drama Hustlers and animated film UglyDolls.

Who does Jack Black play in The Mandalorian?

Jack Black stars in The Mandalorian season 3 episode 6. Disney+/Lucasfilm

Notably, Bombardier reveals himself to be a former imperial officer who surrendered to the New Republic's amnesty programme – which was revealed to use sinister tactics in an earlier episode following Dr Pershing (Omid Abtahi).

As part of his rehabilitation, he was sent to Plazir-15 to help rebuild the planet, which had suffered terribly during the oppressive years of the Empire. Unexpectedly, he fell in love with the reigning Duchess.

Black has enjoyed a decades-long film career with credits including School of Rock and Jumanji, while he too has seen success as a recording artist in the comedy rock duo Tenacious D.

Who does Christopher Lloyd play in The Mandalorian?

Christopher Lloyd in The Mandalorian season 3. Disney+/Lucasfilm

The surprise guest stars don't stop there, however, as the episode later introduces Back to the Future star Christopher Lloyd as Commissioner Hellgait, who is in charge of maintaining the planet's considerable droid workforce.

Factor in a grumpy group of the fan-favourite Ugnaughts – who haven't been seen since the death of Kuiil (Nick Nolte) in season 1 – as well as a slew of prequel trilogy references, and you have an episode destined to please die-hard Star Wars fans.

The Mandalorian is available to stream exclusively on Disney Plus — sign up to Disney Plus now for £79.90 for a year or £7.99 a month.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.