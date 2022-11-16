How to watch Grammy Awards 2023: Nominations, time, channel
The nominees have been announced – here's everything you need to know about the 2023 Grammys.
Music's biggest awards ceremony is set to return next year, celebrating tracks released from 1st October through to 30th September 2022.
After this year's ceremony was held later than usual due to the surge in COVID-19 Omicron cases last winter, 2023's awards are set to go ahead in February as planned. And now, the official list of nominees has been announced.
Beyoncé leads the pack, with Renaissance up for Album of the Year, and nine nominations in total under her belt. The Virgo's Groove singer has become the most nominated artist ever, with 88 Grammy nods in total, tying only with her husband Jay-Z.
For those wondering why Taylor Swift's record-breaking Midnights isn't on the list, it's because it was released after 30th September, meaning it's not eligible for this year's awards.
The awards have received some criticism from artists, too. Nicki Minaj protested her song Super Freaky Girl's move from the rap category to the pop one (it ultimately didn't secure a nomination), while Drake and The Weeknd withdrew their albums from consideration.
Want to know how you can watch the awards and who will be hosting them? Read on to find out.
How to watch the Grammys in the US
In the US, the Grammy Awards will once again be broadcast on CBS. They're also set to be streamed live and also on demand via Paramount Plus.
Can you watch the Grammys live in the UK?
It has proven quite difficult for viewers this side of the pond to watch the ceremony in previous years, and it's unclear yet whether that will change for its 65th edition.
In hopeful news, Paramount Plus is available in the UK but it has not yet been confirmed whether the 2023 event will be shown on the platform for UK viewers. We will let you know when we hear any more details.
More like this
In the past, 4Music has broadcast highlights from the ceremony following its US premiere.
When are the Grammy Awards 2023?
This year's Grammy Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday 5th February 2023 from 8pm-11:30pm ET (1am-4:30am UK time), with music's biggest stars headed to Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena for their 65th edition.
Ahead of the big event, the full list of nominees was released on 15th November, with Beyoncé leading the pack. You can check out the major categories and nominations below.
Grammy nominations 2023
Record of the Year
ABBA - Don’t Shut Me Down
Adele - Easy on Me
Beyoncé - Break My Soul
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - You and Me on the Rock
Doja Cat - Woman
Harry Styles - As It Was
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Lizzo - About Damn Time
Mary J Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
Album of the Year
ABBA - Voyage
Adele - 30
Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé - Renaissance
Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days
Coldplay - Music of the Spheres
Harry Styles - Harry’s House
Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Lizzo - Special
Mary J Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Song of the Year
Adele - Easy on Me
Beyoncé - Break My Soul
Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
Gayle - ABCDEFU
Harry Styles - As It Was
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Lizzo - About Damn Time
Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)
Best New Artist
Anitta
Domi & JD Beck
Latto
Måneskin
Molly Tuttle
Muni Long
Omar Apollo
Samara Joy
Tobe Nwigwe
Wet Leg
Best Pop Solo Performance
Adele - Easy on Me
Bad Bunny - Moscow Mule
Doja Cat - Woman
Harry Styles - As It Was
Lizzo - About Damn Time
Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
Best Rock Performance
Beck - Old Man
The Black Keys - Wild Child
Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses
Bryan Adams - So Happy It Hurts
Idles - Crawl!
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9
Turnstile - Holiday
Best Metal Performance
Ghost - Call Me Little Sunshine
Megadeth - We’ll Be Back
Muse - Kill or Be Killed
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi - Degradation Rules
Turnstile - Blackout
Best Rap Performance
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
Doja Cat - Vegas
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P
Hitkidd & Glorilla - FNF (Let’s Go)
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Best R&B Performance
Beyoncé - Virgo’s Groove
Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good
Lucky Daye - Over
Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak - Here With Me
Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs
Best Country Solo Performance
Kelsea Ballerini - Heartfirst
Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town
Miranda Lambert - In His Arms
Willie Nelson - Live Forever
Zach Bryan - Something in the Orange
Best global music performance
Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar - Udhero Na
Burna Boy - Last Last
Matt B & Eddy Kenzo - Gimme Love
Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro - Neva Bow Down
Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode - Bayethe
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Beyoncé - Break My Soul
Bonobo - Rosewood
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)
Diplo & Miguel - Don’t Forget My Love
Kaytranada Featuring Her - Intimidated
Rüfüs Du Sol - On My Knees
Who is hosting the Grammy Awards 2023?
The Daily Show host Trevor Noah will be taking on hosting duties once again, having hosted the previous two editions of the music awards.
Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.