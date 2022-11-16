After this year's ceremony was held later than usual due to the surge in COVID-19 Omicron cases last winter, 2023's awards are set to go ahead in February as planned. And now, the official list of nominees has been announced.

Music's biggest awards ceremony is set to return next year, celebrating tracks released from 1st October through to 30th September 2022.

Beyoncé leads the pack, with Renaissance up for Album of the Year, and nine nominations in total under her belt. The Virgo's Groove singer has become the most nominated artist ever, with 88 Grammy nods in total, tying only with her husband Jay-Z.

For those wondering why Taylor Swift's record-breaking Midnights isn't on the list, it's because it was released after 30th September, meaning it's not eligible for this year's awards.

The awards have received some criticism from artists, too. Nicki Minaj protested her song Super Freaky Girl's move from the rap category to the pop one (it ultimately didn't secure a nomination), while Drake and The Weeknd withdrew their albums from consideration.

Want to know how you can watch the awards and who will be hosting them? Read on to find out.

How to watch the Grammys in the US

In the US, the Grammy Awards will once again be broadcast on CBS. They're also set to be streamed live and also on demand via Paramount Plus.

Can you watch the Grammys live in the UK?

It has proven quite difficult for viewers this side of the pond to watch the ceremony in previous years, and it's unclear yet whether that will change for its 65th edition.

In hopeful news, Paramount Plus is available in the UK but it has not yet been confirmed whether the 2023 event will be shown on the platform for UK viewers. We will let you know when we hear any more details.

In the past, 4Music has broadcast highlights from the ceremony following its US premiere.

When are the Grammy Awards 2023?

This year's Grammy Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday 5th February 2023 from 8pm-11:30pm ET (1am-4:30am UK time), with music's biggest stars headed to Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena for their 65th edition.

Ahead of the big event, the full list of nominees was released on 15th November, with Beyoncé leading the pack. You can check out the major categories and nominations below.

Grammy nominations 2023

Record of the Year

ABBA - Don’t Shut Me Down

Adele - Easy on Me

Beyoncé - Break My Soul

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - You and Me on the Rock

Doja Cat - Woman

Harry Styles - As It Was

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Mary J Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

Album of the Year

ABBA - Voyage

Adele - 30

Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé - Renaissance

Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days

Coldplay - Music of the Spheres

Harry Styles - Harry’s House

Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Lizzo - Special

Mary J Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Song of the Year

Adele - Easy on Me

Beyoncé - Break My Soul

Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did

Gayle - ABCDEFU

Harry Styles - As It Was

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)

Best New Artist

Anitta

Domi & JD Beck

Latto

Måneskin

Molly Tuttle

Muni Long

Omar Apollo

Samara Joy

Tobe Nwigwe

Wet Leg

Best Pop Solo Performance

Adele - Easy on Me

Bad Bunny - Moscow Mule

Doja Cat - Woman

Harry Styles - As It Was

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

Best Rock Performance

Beck - Old Man

The Black Keys - Wild Child

Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses

Bryan Adams - So Happy It Hurts

Idles - Crawl!

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9

Turnstile - Holiday

Best Metal Performance

Ghost - Call Me Little Sunshine

Megadeth - We’ll Be Back

Muse - Kill or Be Killed

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi - Degradation Rules

Turnstile - Blackout

Best Rap Performance

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did

Doja Cat - Vegas

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P

Hitkidd & Glorilla - FNF (Let’s Go)

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Best R&B Performance

Beyoncé - Virgo’s Groove

Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good

Lucky Daye - Over

Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak - Here With Me

Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs

Best Country Solo Performance

Kelsea Ballerini - Heartfirst

Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town

Miranda Lambert - In His Arms

Willie Nelson - Live Forever

Zach Bryan - Something in the Orange

Best global music performance

Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar - Udhero Na

Burna Boy - Last Last

Matt B & Eddy Kenzo - Gimme Love

Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro - Neva Bow Down

Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode - Bayethe

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Beyoncé - Break My Soul

Bonobo - Rosewood

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)

Diplo & Miguel - Don’t Forget My Love

Kaytranada Featuring Her - Intimidated

Rüfüs Du Sol - On My Knees

Who is hosting the Grammy Awards 2023?

Trevor Noah Getty

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah will be taking on hosting duties once again, having hosted the previous two editions of the music awards.

