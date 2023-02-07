It was also a huge week for Beyoncé fans as the popstar announced a world tour in support of her phenomenal 2022 album, Renaissance. Buying tickets to the Renaissance World Tour was a mean feat to say the very least, and today is your last chance to secure tickets. But never fear, our gig-going readers, we have some top tips to help you beat the Ticketmaster queue .

It was a big weekend for Beyoncé at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. The American singer-songwriter picked up a record-breaking 32nd Grammy, making history as she won the Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Album with the joyful and celebratory Renaissance. Graciously accepting the award, she said: "I'm trying not to be too emotional. I'm trying to just receive this night."

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, professionally known as Beyoncé, is no stranger to breaking records. The genre-defying artist has sold over 200 million records worldwide, has won 32 Grammy Awards, 26 MTV Video Music Awards, 24 NAACP Image Awards, 31 BET Awards, and 17 Soul Train Music Awards, all of which are more than any other singer.

Beyoncé is also the first solo artist to have their first seven studio albums debut at number one on the Billboard 200, and she was, unsurprisingly, included on Time's 100 Women of the Year list.

As well as creating music, the icon has starred in films such as Austin Powers in Goldmember where she played Foxxy Cleopatra, The Pink Panther, Dreamgirls, and The Lion King.

Speaking about her seventh studio album Renaissance, Beyoncé said: "Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom."

A Beyoncé concert certainly is the place to release your inhibitions. Let's find out how you can get Renaissance World Tour tickets.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour 2023: when and where are the UK shows?

Live Nation

Beyoncé has confirmed a 43-date world tour in support of her studio album Renaissance, including five UK dates. Here’s the complete list of dates and venues:

How to get tickets for Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour 2023

Say it with us now: "Getting Beyoncé tickets won't Break My Soul; I'm going to head to the Ticketmaster site, get Cozy, remember I'm That Girl, and secure Beyoncé tickets!"

The Renaissance World Tour pre-sales went live last week, with O2 Priority's taking place on Thursday 2nd February and the Live Nation pre-sale happening on Friday 3rd February.

General on-sale is happening today (Tuesday 7th February) at 10am on the Ticketmaster and Live Nation sites.

If you attempted to get Renaissance World Tour tickets last week, or perhaps you saw others doing so on social media, you'll know what a struggle it was. It is Beyoncé, after all!

Some top tips to beat the Ticketmaster queue include: entering the queue on both the website and the app; making sure you are 10 minutes early; and not refreshing the page under any circumstances - it won't bump you up the queue. Good luck!

