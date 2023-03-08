It's been a long time coming, but Star Wars fans finally got to see Mandalore in season 3 of The Mandalorian - and it had some big surprises in store.

The latest instalment of the Disney Plus series saw Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) coming to Din Djarin's (Pedro Pascal) rescue more than once.

After being fetched by Grogu as Djarin fought for his life, Bo-Katan fought creature after creature, and was left horrified by the state of the planet.

But it's the shock ending of the episode that no one can stop talking about. As Djarin finally enters the Living Waters of Mandalore in the hopes of redemption, he's pulled under the surface.

Bo-Katan jumps in after him and, after managing to reach him, gets a good look at a creature we all assumed to be extinct - the Mythosaur.

Fans were absolutely stunned, with one tweeting: "THEY GOT A WHOLE LIVING AND BREATHING MYTHOSAUR UP IN HERE."

Another added: "OH MY GOD WE GOT TO SEE THE MYTHOSAUR !!!!" while plenty more had theories about what's set to come, including that Grogu could tame the creature using the Force, allowing Djarin to ride it.

Others suggested the Mythosaur sensed the presence of the "true ruler" of Mandalore.

What is a Mythosaur? The Mandalorian episode 2 ending explained

Mythosaurs were gigantic creatures thought to have been tamed and ridden by the ancient Mandalorians.

They were meaningful creatures for the Mandalorians and images of the creatures' skulls were used as part of Mandalorian iconography, including on their armour.

However, they were believed to have gone extinct years ago.

During season 3 episode 2, Bo-Katan reads the history of the Living Mines to Djarin, including the folklore of the Mythosaur.

She says: "These mines date back to the age of the first Mandalore. According to ancient folklore, the mines were once a Mythosaur lair. Mandalore the Great is said to have tamed the mythical beast. It is from these legends that the skull signet was adopted and became the symbol of our planet."

As for what that means for Djarin, Bo-Katan, and the future of Mandalore, only time will tell...

