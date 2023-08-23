David Tennant fans react to "sassy" Ahsoka droid performance
Huyang is quickly becoming an Ahsoka fan favourite.
New Star Wars series Ahsoka is quickly drumming up excitement and fanfare among viewers who have already been diving into the first two episodes of the series.
But one character has proven particularly popular with Ahsoka fans: Huyang, the Mark IV architect droid professor who taught Jedi younglings how to construct lightsabers, has already provided some enjoyably light comic relief to the show.
And many were also pleasantly surprised to realise that the character is voiced by none other than David Tennant.
The beloved Doctor Who actor is reprising his role as Huyang, and it was a part that Tennant actually won a Daytime Emmy for after his performance in animated series The Clone Wars.
Well, it's safe to say that audiences are loving Tennant's Huyang once again in Ahsoka, with viewers quickly flocking to Twitter (which has recently rebranded as X) to air their excitement over the character.
One fan wrote that while they initially forgot that Tennant was in Ahsoka, it was a "lovely surprise" when they did eventually tune in.
Another was already lining up the award show nominations for Tennant once again, tweeting: "Give David Tennant another Emmy for playing Huyang."
There was no shortage of praise for Tennant's acting, with another viewer writing: "David Tennant is so great at playing sassy, comical characters who conceal a huge amount of insight and heart."
"David Tennant is such a brilliant actor, I’ll always love him from Doctor Who (plus of new Who he’s the last Doctor I’ve yet to meet). But to have him as Huyang is awesome. I’m glad he’s back," another wrote, while one Ahsoka fan reminded others that, while we're loving "sassy David Tennant droid Huyang", they are actually a "key character" in the Star Wars universe.
What could be in store for Huyang and Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano? We'll just have to wait and see.
The new series also features Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll, and following his death, the first Ahsoka episode was dedicated to the acting legend. His performance as Baylan Skoll was one of his final roles following his death in May, aged 58.
The cast of Ahsoka shared moving tributes, including Dawson, who wrote on Instagram: "A giant of a man… [Ray Stevenson], stunned and reeling from this tragic, devastating news. Gone too soon from this world.
"At a loss for words… just wanted to mark this moment and share your ever ready and present smile. Love you forever. Holding your family in my heart."
