The season is set to be just as action-packed as the first and picks up "just months later with the aliens escalating their attacks in an all-out war against the humans", according to the synopsis.

Season 1 left viewers on a major cliffhanger as we reached a major turning point when war began on Earth. But it seems as though the second season will be home to even more drama, according to series co-creator and this season’s showrunner Simon Kinberg.

Sharing his thoughts on the exciting next chapter of the series in the Invasion production notes, Kinberg revealed: “As season two starts, the aliens have a stronger foothold on Earth. This is the beginning of our fighting back and the rebellion that is the story of this season. Mankind and the Earth are in a significantly worse place."

Shioli Kutsuna in Invasion season 2. Apple TV+

He continues: "There are more aliens here, so we have a refugee crisis. They're terraforming Earth and changing the atmosphere. Many may not survive. These new aliens are attacking and killing humans in a completely different and more violent way, and they are affecting our psychology."

But how exactly are the aliens impacting humans in a more psychological way, you may ask? Well Kinberg says: "They do that by excavating and taking pieces of our memory from us. That’s the scariest part, an alien that actually gets inside your mind and they can start to create gaps.”

Talk about scary stuff, right? Not only is the war likely going to be a dramatic turning point for the series, but the aliens clearly continue to adapt in mysterious and terrifying ways.

Will humanity adapt at the same pace as the aliens? We'll just have to wait and see.

The new season will surely once again be the kind of character-driven science fiction drama we were treated to in season 1, clearly with some heavier twists. We'll be set to follow the alien invasion through different perspectives around the world, with the returning Invasion cast including Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Paddy Holland and Tara Moayedi.

The new series regulars joining season two include Enver Gjokaj, Nedra Marie Taylor and Naian González Norvind.

Invasion season 2 will start airing new episodes on Apple TV+ from 23rd August 2023 – sign up now with a 7-day free trial.

