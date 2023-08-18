The sci-fi series tells the story of various different humans across the globes whose lives end up being intertwined when an alien invasion hits Earth.

Our heroes were left in danger at the end of season 1 - here's everything you need to know about season 2.

Invasion season 2 will begin airing on Apple TV+ on 23rd August 2023.

Episodes will air weekly with the final instalment coming in October.

Azhy Robertson, Tara Moayedi and Golshifteh Farahani. Apple TV+

Invasion season 2 on Apple TV+ cast

Many of the cast we've come to know and love throughout season 1 will be back, with some new additions too.

Cast members set to return include:

Golshifteh Farahani as Aneesha Malik

Shamier Anderson as Trevante Cole

Shioli Kutsuna as Mitsuki Yamato

Billy Barratt as Caspar Morrow

Azhy Robertson as Luke Malik

Tara Moayedi as Sarah Malik

Daisuke Tsuji as Kaito Kawaguchi

India Brown as Jamila Huston

Paddy Holland as Monty Cuttermill

Joining the cast as regulars for season 2 are:

Enver Gjokaj

Nedra Marie Taylor

Naian González Norvind

However, it seems some cast members won't make a return. Following his presumed death in season 1, we're not expecting Ahmed Malik, played by Firas Nassar, to make a comeback, leaving Aneesha to protect her family on her own.

Considering the emotional fate of astronaut Hinata in season 1, it's also unlikely that actress Rinko Kikuchi will return - however, there is a possibility we might see flashback scenes considering the character's relationship with Mitsuki.

Shioli Kutsuna will be back as Mitsuki, the JASA employee who turned into Earth's best hope at making contact with the aliens, while Billy Barratt's return confirms we'll find out exactly what happened to Caspar.

Cache Vanderpuye, India Brown and Louis Toghill in Invasion. Apple TV+

Invasion season 2 plot: What will happen?

An official synopsis reads: "The action-packed second season of Invasion picks up just months later with the aliens escalating their attacks in an all-out war against the humans. The series stars Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Paddy Holland and Tara Moayedi. New series regulars joining season two include Enver Gjokaj, Nedra Marie Taylor and Naian González Norvind."

More like this

Season 1 left us at the turning point when war began on Earth - so it's safe to say season 2 will be even more action-packed.

Is there a trailer for Invasion season 2?

Yes! A dramatic trailer dropped in July 2023, teasing all the action that's set to come.

Watch it below:

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Invasion season 2 will start airing new episodes on Apple TV+ from 23rd August 2023 – sign up now with a 7-day free trial.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.