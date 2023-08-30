As Hera's mission to find Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) with Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) continues, Jacen is sure to play a big part.

Here's everything you need to know about the character!

Who is Hera's son Jacen Syndulla in Ahsoka?

Hera's son Jacen first appeared in the epilogue of Star Wars: Rebels. The boy, who's depicted with bright green hair, is seen joining his mother on the Ghost.

Hera says: "It's why we need to work for it. Everything we're doing right now… it's for the New Republic, not for us. But I've got a family. I've got a son who needs me, a homeworld I haven't seen in too long. I've got people who I care about – I want to live for them awhile, instead of the galaxy."

Jacen is first seen in Ahsoka running up to his mother after he hears the news that Sabine has returned to be Ahsoka's Padawan, saying: "I wanna be a Jedi!"

Fans have theorised that the end of the season could see Jacen fulfil his wish and start training as a Jedi – perhaps under Ezra Bridger.

Who is Jacen Syndulla's father?

Jacen was born to Hera and Jedi Knight Kanan Jarrus. He began as Hera's second in command before the pair developed a romantic relationship.

Jarrus died on Lothal after rescuing Hera and sacrificing himself, allowing his fellow rebels to escape. He never got to meet his son, with Hera later giving birth.

However, fans have noticed a heart-wrenching reference to Kanan in Ahsoka, with Jacen seemingly wearing the same shoulder armour as his father.

Why did Hera name her son Jacen?

Dave Filoni, who created Rebels and the character of Ahsoka, chose the name Jacen to pay homage to Jacen Solo and the larger Star Wars universe.

He previously said: "It seemed, in a very small way, naming him 'Jacen' was a way to honour the expanded universe character of Jacen Solo who just really isn't there anymore as the timelines have changed.

"I thought that's a little bit of a wink to people that I know that was an important character. And maybe, in some way, that lives on through this character. I don't know yet."

